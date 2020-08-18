The Carroll County School System has received a state grant to help provide broadband access to students in rural areas of the county.
The Georgia Department of Education (GADOE) awarded the school district funds from the K-12 Connectivity Grant, which will provide 63 Wi-Fi transmitters to buses, school sites, and other community access points for rural county students who may not have another option to learn virtually.
In an announcement Tuesday, the schools said The Transportation and Information Technology departments will work together to complete the installation of the WI-Fi devices as quickly as possible.
“We appreciate that our local and state partners are supporting our efforts to offer online learning opportunities for all students,” stated Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System.
“During our Distance Learning efforts this past spring, we recognized that many of the families we serve do not have adequate internet access, and our team has worked diligently to explore options and find ways to offer remote solutions.”
County schools will offer in-person and virtual instruction options for students upon their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24. Within the 23-school district. Currently, 19% of the approximate 15,000 students are enrolled in the virtual learning program.
Earlier in July, the GADOE approved using $6 million in Georgia’s allotment of federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding to pay for internet connectivity devices. The majority of it, $3 million, was designated to its “Wi-Fi Ranger” program, giving nearby students access to the internet.
According to a press release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, equipment will be granted directly to school districts for their ongoing use and management, and there will be no requirement to turn in the equipment after this school year. Data charges and content filtering services will also be covered by the GADOE from August 2020 to May 2021.
In addition to the grant, Daniel Jackson, chief executive officer of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow, explained how citizens of the community will receive additional support.
“The CARES Act along with the work of community business partners, Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal Telecom, will provide citizens in the West Georgia area enhanced access to the Internet for work, education, leisure, tele-medicine, and more,” he said. “We are excited about this major initiative that will offer our community Internet accessibility with world class service and connectivity.”
