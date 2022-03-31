Personnel actions, including the appointment of three new principals and two band directors, were among agenda items discussed and acted upon by members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education during a called meeting held Tuesday night.
New principals include Cecelia Brown at Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School, Melissa Dearman at Mount Zion Elementary School, and Ginny Edwards Bowdon Elementary School. All three will begin their new roles in June 2022.
“We are very excited for these current assistant principals to be placed in new assignments as principals,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “In each instance, they have proven themselves right for the role, as they have led with excellence and shown their individual commitment to positively changing the lives of our students.”
New band director appointees included David Warren at Central High School and Everett Cannady at Temple High School.
The appointments are effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brown has 12 years of experience as an assistant principal after beginning her career as a classroom teacher and school counselor. After seven years as assistant principal at Ithica Elementary, Brown has spent this school year as assistant principal at Glanton-Hindsman. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of West Georgia as well as a graduate certificate in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University. Brown is a proven community leader in varied roles across multiple organizations, specifically in Villa Rica. She and her husband, Sonny, have three children.
Dearman has spent her entire 22-year career at Mount Zion Elementary, first as a teacher and then as assistant principal for the last four years. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as a graduate certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of West Georgia. She has shown the ability to build relationships and improve student success. She is enrolled in the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Aspiring Principals program. She and her husband, Jeff, have three children and five granddaughters.
Edwards is a 20-year veteran educator who has served Bowdon Elementary School as assistant principal for the last five years. Her prior experience includes teaching at Mount Zion Elementary School, Sand Hill Elementary School, and in her hometown of Scottsboro, Alabama. She holds a bachelor's degree from Auburn University, a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia, and a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University. Edwards was the 2014-2015 Carroll County Teacher of the Year. She is a member of the Bowdon Kiwanis Club, Bowdon Red and Black Club, and Bowdon Athletic Booster Club and has completed the Carroll County Aspiring Leaders Program. She and her husband, Steven, have two sons.
In other business conducted Tuesday night, revenue estimates were announced at the board meeting that showed a net increase of state Quality Based Education (QBE) revenues of $3.5 million, in addition to a one-time state allotment for supplemental payments of $3.0 million. Regarding the latter increase, it was noted that the state has revised the supplemental payment amount from $1,000 to $2,000 for the state-funded classified employee positions and added select part-time employees.
The school district recommended approval of the $2,000 supplemental payment for all eligible employees, using state funds for state-funded positions and local general fund for remaining positions.
Also, at the called meeting, board members approved a proposed itemized budget amendment. Expenditures included a variety of additional costs associated with such things as $450,000 for the paving of parking lots at several schools, including Bowdon Middle School (front drive), Central High School (parking lot), Villa Rica High School (new lot), Bay Springs Middle School (new drive), Mount Zion Middle School (old gym drive), and Temple Middle School (bus drive area).
Additionally, approval was granted for the purchase of 8 new school buses ($960,000); new intercom systems at Villa Rica Middle, Temple High, and Providence Elementary; maintenance for HVAC systems, grounds, and painting ($450,000); new fire alarm systems at Central Elementary and Temple High ($260,000); and security-access controls and cameras and 10 camera servers ($650,000).
The transfer of funds to several capital projects for HVAC for the old gyms at Bowdon, Temple and Villa Rica high schools totaling $1.5 million was also okayed.
The big ticket item on the list of budget amendment expenditures included $3.91 million for one-time supplements funded by state and local funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.