During Tuesday’s monthly work session of the Carroll County Board of Education, the topic of safety took center stage as an update was included as part of the “Stakeholder Engagement and Loyalty” segment of the board’s agenda.
The discussion was timely in that a national report was released two weeks ago by “Education Week” that tracks school shootings. The release included sobering numbers.
According to that report, through June 8, there were 27 school shootings nationwide from the start of the year. There were a total of 119 since 2018 when the organization began tracking such incidents.
The report also stated that there were 34 shootings at schools recorded during 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year.
The Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, reported in late May that there had been 200 mass shootings in the United States.
According to a memo distributed during the Carroll County Schools’ Board of Education work session, the district said the leadership of the Carroll County Schools has been proactive in upgrading safety measures, policies and equipment in response to the prevalence of school shootings.
“With the support of members of the Carroll County Board of Education, the district has continued to update, enhance, and modify plans, procedures, and equipment over the last several years, according to a review and outlook of work that has been done and is slated to be initiated during the next few months,” the memo stated.
The district also added that in the past five years many changes have occurred that provide students and staff with more resources and information to keep them safe, if and when a disaster is imminent.
The memo also outlined a list of steps that have been taken to improve overall safety and security throughout the 23 elementary, middle and high schools that comprise the five clusters of Carroll County Schools:
Access Control System: Entrance Access Control was installed in June 2018 and secures exterior entrances for each school. Access Control is managed from the Master Control Station in the front office of each site. The receptionist clears the person at the front door prior to granting the individual or group access into the school. This summer, each facility is being equipped with a “Hot Button” on the receptionist’s desk which allows this person to override the access control of all doors on the building at any time during the school day.
Avigilon Security Camera System: The Avigilon Security Camera System was installed in June 2018. The District continues to add additional cameras across the District to ensure maximize camera coverage. The Technology Department upgraded their server systems this year to provide clearer and quicker images and footage from the camera system.
Crisis Alert System: The Centegix Crisis Alert System was installed in 2020 and gives any staff member the ability to alert the administration should they need assistance. This system also provides every staff member the ability to notify the school administration, as well as the District Office should there be a need to lock-down the school or facility.
Safe Schools Tip Reporting System: Carroll County Schools instituted an anonymous tip system to report safety concerns in August 2018. This system allows individuals to report concerns or unsafe actions to school and district personnel while remaining anonymous.
Coordinator of Safety & Security: In 2018, the district hired a Coordinator of Safety & Security. This individual works with the School Resource Officers (SRO) in each cluster and coordinates with local law enforcement, emergency management, as well as Georgia Emergency Management. The Safety Coordinator also works directly with Safety Teams from each school and conducts Site Audits for safety and security at each facility annually.
School Resource Officers: In partnership with local law enforcement agencies, Carroll County places trained law enforcement personnel in schools. The district currently has 12 Resource Officers with at least one in each school cluster. For the coming year, the County Sheriff’s Department has requested an additional resource officer be added at Central High School.
SHIELD Defense System: The district has also installed the SHIELD Defense System in seven of the schools across the district. This system provides schools with the ability to lock down specific halls or the school as a whole with the push of a button. When activated, the system alerts all local law enforcement that there is a lockdown situation at that specific location, which guarantees a quicker response time.
Active Shooter Drills: Carroll County Schools annually conducts Active Shooter Drills in partnership with local law enforcement and emergency management agencies. The district recently conducted an active shooter drill on June 1 at Bowdon Middle School.
