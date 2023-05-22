According to a news release distributed Monday by the Carroll County Schools, diplomas are scheduled to be awarded to nearly 1,000 graduating seniors when the school system conducts commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 at its five high schools.
The following is a chronological list of the graduation exercises that will begin tonight at Bowdon High and conclude on Friday with Temple High School. Because of large class sizes, three of the ceremonies will be held in the University of West Georgia Coliseum.
Also listed are the valedictorians and salutatorians of each graduating class.
Villa Rica High School has the largest class of graduates with 333.
Tuesday, May 23, Warren P. Sewell Field, 8 p.m.
Valedictorian: Caroline Makinley Huggins
Salutatorian: Jacob Dennis Holloway
Wednesday, May 24, UWG Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Valedictorian: Annabelle Rose Nyberg
Salutatorian: Deborah Miriwah Bonful
Wednesday, May 24, Donald Nixon Stadium, 8 p.m.
Valedictorian: Nathan Daniel Cowart
Salutatorian: Hunter Mason Munro
Thursday, May 25, UWG Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Valedictorian: Anna Lawton Stober
Salutatorian: Sarah Elizabeth Dutton
Friday, May 26, UWG Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Valedictorian: Delaney Elizabeth Akins
Salutatorian: Sarah Renea Pack
