Carroll County Schools Graduations 2023

Scenes like the one above last year at Mount Zion High School will on display at Carroll County High Schools beginning tonight when Bowdon High awards diplomas to its 2023 graduates on Warren P. Sewell Field at 8 p.m. Villa Rica High and Mount Zion follow on Wednesday, Central on Thursday and Temple on Friday.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

According to a news release distributed Monday by the Carroll County Schools, diplomas are scheduled to be awarded to nearly 1,000 graduating seniors when the school system conducts commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 at its five high schools.

The following is a chronological list of the graduation exercises that will begin tonight at Bowdon High and conclude on Friday with Temple High School. Because of large class sizes, three of the ceremonies will be held in the University of West Georgia Coliseum.

