Test scores just released by the Georgia Department of Education show a focus on STEM education is paying dividends for Carroll County Schools. By placing an emphasis on STEM education, Carroll County Schools saw increases in both mathematics and science proficiency on the Georgia Milestones Assessment System.
In overall student achievement Carroll County students ranked among the top systems in the West Georgia area.
“State test results confirm that a focus on STEM education continues to be impactful,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “Our teachers are innovative and embrace the importance of STEM learning, which emphasizes critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity — concepts that translate into real world experiences and lifelong learning.”
Carroll County students exceeded the state in math performance at all grade levels.
Carroll County fourth and fifth graders outpaced the state by 11 points in mathematics, fifth grade science students exceeded the state by 14 points, and eighth grade students scored 10 points higher than the state in mathematics.
Additionally, high school students in the Carroll County School System outperformed the state in both algebra and biology.
“Congratulations to our students and teachers for demonstrating how STEM education breaks down barriers in science and mathematics,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said.
“Instead of fear or uncertainty, students can embrace science and math because they understand real-world application of these concepts,” Dr. Ainsworth noted, “and we are so proud of each of our teachers and leaders and excited to start the new school year.”
Also, for the sixth consecutive year, Carroll County’s cumulative graduation rate is predicted to be over 90%, continuing an upward trend for graduation rates with a 25 percentage point increase since 2010. Final graduation rates by school will be released once summer graduates are calculated.
Across the state of Georgia and nationally, Carroll County Schools is a leader in STEM education with 18 District STEM Certified Schools and 14 Nationally STEM Certified Schools.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
