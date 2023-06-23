Members of the the Carroll County Schools Board of Education approved a $179 million fiscal year 2024 general fund budget at its monthly meeting held Thursday, June 22.
The vote was preceded by two advertised public hearings that were held earlier this month,
According to a news release provided by the school system, the new budget includes employee raises, additional teaching positions, bus purchases, technology upgrades, additional safety measures, and several facility improvements.
“This budget moves our district forward in a number of ways, and we are very pleased to work with the board to support these investments,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “The budget funds classroom instruction, technology and safety in real tangible ways that directly impact the quality of education for the students of Carroll County.”
Included in the budget for the 2023-24 school year are 27 new teaching positions and five support positions that are expected to be in place on when pre-planning for teacher begins on July 27 and the first day of school on Aug. 4.
The additional teaching positions mean that every elementary school in Carroll County now offers full time music and art programs for students, a major goal that the board has been pursuing for several years.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to offer art and music at all elementary schools next year," Board of Education Chairman Bryant Turner said.
“As a board, we have been working toward this goal for several years. We know the importance of music and art for students and parents as well as the impact it makes on academic success, and we’re so proud that we are able to provide this opportunity throughout our community,” Turner noted.
The budget recommended by Superintendent Cowart includes a $2,000 teacher raise that was included in the state budget earlier this year, and extends it with local funds to other Carroll County educators who are paid on a teacher salary schedule.
Additionally, there are step raises for all eligible employees and a cost of living raise of at least 2 percent for classified staff. The local supplement to the state base pay for certified personnel increases from 9.5 percent to 12 percent, making the system more competitive with other districts in teacher recruitment and retention.
Additional items in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget outlay include enhancements to technology, facilities and equipment. A major technology infrastructure project will occur during the coming year. Federal funds cover 80 percent of the project cost, and the other 20 percent is included in the school system's general fund budget.
Construction of a new operations center that will relocate the school system's transportation department to a site with direct four-lane access via the traffic light at Bankhead Highway and Old Airport Road is also slated to begin.
Following the unanimous approval of the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year that officially begins July 1, the board will review the property digest and set a tentative school millage rate for the next fiscal year.
Prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday evening, a called meeting of the board was held earlier in the day that provided an opportunity for school board members to come together for board development. The discussion included several topics, including standards for effective governance and the governance team self assessment, legislative updates, and District updates and initiatives.
The meeting also provided board members with three credit hours and will help meet the training requirements for Distinguished Board Recognition from Georgia School Boards Association. Tony Arasi, GSBA Director of Board Development, facilitated the training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.