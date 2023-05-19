Transportation

Existing structures at the fairgrounds on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton will be converted to house the Carroll County Schools Transportation Department as part of a plan to create a new operations center for the school system on the 26-acre site.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carroll County Schools is relocating its transportation department and bus yard to the 26-acre site at the VFW Fairgrounds as the start of a multi-phase operations center that ultimately will house transportation, maintenance and school nutrition departments.

The entire project could take several years to fully complete, but will begin immediately with relocation of the transportation department and bus yard from its longtime home on Horsley Mill Road.

