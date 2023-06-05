The Carroll County Board of Education made a few changes to some administrator positions during Monday's meeting.
Two current assistant principals will be serving as principals in the school system effective with the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Current Temple Middle School Assistant Principal David Rooks will be returning to Mount Zion Middle School where he previously served four years as assistant principal. As principal, he will be following Connie Cook who is moving to Mount Zion High School after 11 years at MZMS.
Current Bay Springs Middle School Assistant Principal Scott Long will be principal at BSMS next year. He is replacing Dr. Mike Bedosky who is moving to Villa Rica High School as its new principal.
“I am proud for both these Carroll County leaders to take the next step of their development,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “They are both seasoned assistant principals and are committed to positively changing lives as they help students prepare for the future. We are confident they will lead their schools to great success.”
Rooks has been a Carroll County Schools educator for his entire 19-year career, first as a teacher at Central High School and then as an assistant principal at both Mount Zion Middle School and Temple Middle School. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of West Georgia and expects to graduate with a UWG doctorate in school improvement in December.
After serving as both a counselor and victim’s advocate, Long began his teaching career at Douglas County's Chapel High High School in 2008 before becoming an assistant principal at Central High School in 2017. Previously an assistant principal and athletic director at New Manchester High School in Douglas County before returning to Carroll County in 2022 as assistant principal at Bay Springs, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Shorter College, a master’s degree in education from the University of West Georgia and a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont College.
Rooks and Long are joining other system leaders this summer as they prepare for the 2023-2024 school year. Teachers and other staff begin pre-planning July 27, and students return to class, August 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.