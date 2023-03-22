Twenty-six students at 15 Carroll County Schools Systems schools were recently named System-Wide Winners and Honorable Mention honorees during the 2023 Young Georgia Authors competition for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
According to the news release issued by the school system this week, the competition celebrates the creative and academic efforts of students in any genre of writing, including poetry, short stories, journalism, research, literary analysis, argument, and more.
Winners will advance to the regional competition.
The following is a list of winners and honorable mention students:
Ithica Elementary (Winner)
Reagan Moore/Carmen Bradley-Teacher
Central Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Anderson Jenkins/Jessica Osborn- Teacher
Whitesburg Elementary (Winner)
Angeba Pisoh/Courtney; Arden Engel
Roopville Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Arden Engel/Cynthia Skelton (teacher)
Bowdon Elementary (Winner)
Emily Adams/Atalie Jordan (teacher)
Ithica Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Evelyn Walker/Maria Chambers (teacher)
Central Elementary (Winner)
Cate Williamson/Kate Nicholson (teacher)
Ithica Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Magie Martin/Julie Purinton (teacher)
Central Elementary (Winner)
Bryce Hall/Kaitlin Costley (teacher)
Ithica Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Waylon Seth Patterson/Ruth Roessel (teacher)
Providence Elementary (Winner)
Fonah Flores/Brittany Smith (teacher)
Ithica Elementary (Honorable Mention)
Sophia Yater/Becca Langridge (teacher)
Bay Springs Middle (Winner)
Taylor Britt/Amber Mullis (teacher)
Central Middle (Honorable Mention)
Julianna D. DeSantiago/Timothy Thomas (teacher)
Brooklyn Garrison/Dena Siek (teacher)
Temple Middle (Honorable Mention)
Emma Bryan/Kelly Sharp (teacher)
Kalyn Baisden/Holly Maddox (teacher)
Bay Springs Middle (Honorable Mention)
Surilely C. Bosquez Lorenzo/ Haley Folsom (teacher)
Harlow Rice/Jamie Biddle (teacher)
Bowdon High (Honorable Mention)
Jada Byrd /Staci McAdams (teacher)
Kai McMichel/Megan Wooten (teacher)
Mt. Zion High (Honorable Mention)
Zikyriah Platt/Jennifer Roland (teacher)
La'mya Bright/Staci McAdams (teacher)
Mt. Zion High (Honorable Mention)
Carley Jean Morgan/Jennifer Roland (teacher)
Mason Luster/Emily Tucker (teacher)
Bowdon High (Honorable Mention)
Jasmine White/Staci McAdams (teacher)
