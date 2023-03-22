Twenty-six students at 15 Carroll County Schools Systems schools were recently named System-Wide Winners and Honorable Mention honorees during the 2023 Young Georgia Authors competition for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to the news release issued by the school system this week, the competition celebrates the creative and academic efforts of students in any genre of writing, including poetry, short stories, journalism, research, literary analysis, argument, and more.

