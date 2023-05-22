Aside from graduation ceremonies, one of the most meaningful academic events of year within the Carroll County Schools is the recognition of the top two academic achievers in each of the system's five high schools graduating classes.
Monday morning at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center in Carrollton, the 10 graduating seniors who earned Valedictorian and Salutatorian honors for the Class of 2023 at the five county high schools were saluted for their excellence in the classroom during the annual Valedictorian and Salutatorian Recognition Breakfast.
As is the custom at most schools, the Valedictorian honor is bestowed upon the senior with the highest grade-point average during their four-year high school career, while the senior with the second highest GPA is recognized as the senior class's Salutatorian.
“These are the best and brightest graduates of Carroll County Schools, and we honor their academic success because it reflects their individual pursuit of excellence,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said before presenting the awards.
“We are proud of these students for working hard and achieving this milestone, but we know this is just the beginning for them. They are ready for the future, and we look forward to seeing their continued success,” Cowart noted.
Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said,“In Carroll County Schools we are committed to nationally competitive students and commend these students for exceeding academically. Through Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment, world languages and numerous diploma distinctions, our 2023 graduates are prepared for global engagement, and we are excited as they continue their educational journey.”
The keynote address at the recognition ceremony was given by David Daniels, owner and operator of three Chick-fil-A franchises in Carrollton. He focused his remarks to the honorees on what he calls "The 3 M's: Master, Mate and Mission."
"Your Master is who you will serve. Your Mate is who you will spend the rest of your life with, and your Mission is why you are here," Daniels explained.
Daniels told the students, their parents and school officials that he started his career with the highly popular restaurant franchise more than 30 years ago in Tucker, Ga. as a dishwasher. As a Christian, Daniels said that he was attracted to the company started by Truett Cathy because it was closed on Sundays.
"I believe that it is not only a good business model, but a model for life as well," he said.
He left the students with three questions: what do you plan to do with your life, how do you leave a significant impact and what is your purpose?
He concluded by saying, "Everyone has a God given purpose. Find it, identify who you are and why you are here."
The following is a list of the valedictorians and salutatorians, the college which they are planning to attend, and the course of study in which they will be seeking a degree:
2023 CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS VALEDICTORIANS
Caroline Makinley Huggins (Bowdon)- University of Alabama (Kinesiology)
Anna Lawton Stober (Central)- Georgia Tech (International Affairs)
Nathan Daniel Cowart (Mount Zion)- Middle Georgia State University (Aviation)
Delaney Elizabeth Akins (Temple)- University of Georgia (Animal Health)
Annabelle Rose Nyberg (Villa Rica)- Georgia Tech (Environmental Engineering)
2023 CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS SALUTATORIANS
Jacob Dennis Holloway (Bowdon High School)- University of West Georgia (Biology)
Sarah Elizabeth Dutton (Central)- University of Alabama (Environmental Engineering)
Hunter Mason Munro (Mount Zion)- University of West Georgia (Psychology)
Sarah Renea Pack (Temple)- University of West Georgia (Nursing)
Deborah Miriwah Bonful (Villa Rica)- University of West Georgia (Accounting).
NOTE: The above student information was provided by the public relations department of the Carroll County Schools.
