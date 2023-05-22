Carroll County Schools 2023 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

The top academic students in the Carroll County Schools Class of 2023 were honored at the annual Valedictorian and Salutatorian Recognition Breakfast on Monday morning at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center in Carrollton. Pictured front row (left to right) are Sara Elizabeth Dutton (Central), Deborah Miriwah Bonful (Villa Rica), Annabelle Rose Nyberg (Villa Rica), Caroline Makinley Huggins (Bowdon), and Anna Lawton Stober (Central). Shown on the back row (left to right) re Delaney Elizabeth Akins (Temple), Sara Renea Pack (Temple), Jacob Dennis Holloway (Bowdon), Hunter Mason Munro (Mt. Zion), and Nathan Daniel Cowart (Mt. Zion).

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Aside from graduation ceremonies, one of the most meaningful academic events of year within the Carroll County Schools is the recognition of the top two academic achievers in each of the system's five high schools graduating classes.

Monday morning at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center in Carrollton, the 10 graduating seniors who earned Valedictorian and Salutatorian honors for the Class of 2023 at the five county high schools were saluted for their excellence in the classroom during the annual Valedictorian and Salutatorian Recognition Breakfast.

