Six Carroll County School System schools wrapping up construction projects

Sharp Creek Elementary School is one of six schools in the Carroll County Schools System that is undergoing a variety of construction and renovation projects, including classroom additions, new flooring, HVAC systems, painting, and other projects that total $30.5 million.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Construction updates on the various projects underway throughout the Carroll County Schools System were among the topics on a varied Board of Education agenda during the group’s scheduled July work session Monday night at BOE office on Independence Drive in Carrollton.

Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones presented the most current information to board members Dr. Bernice Brooks, Bart Cater, Kerry Miller, Sandra Morris, Clayton Kierbow, Donald Nixon, and Bryant Turner.

