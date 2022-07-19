Construction updates on the various projects underway throughout the Carroll County Schools System were among the topics on a varied Board of Education agenda during the group’s scheduled July work session Monday night at BOE office on Independence Drive in Carrollton.
Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones presented the most current information to board members Dr. Bernice Brooks, Bart Cater, Kerry Miller, Sandra Morris, Clayton Kierbow, Donald Nixon, and Bryant Turner.
The following is a synopsis of each project’s status as of July 18:
Bowdon High ($8.4 million):
- The curb and gutter has been poured and the asphalt should go down this week or next. The masonry columns for the new courtyard area outside the cafeteria have been laid and the textured concrete should go down this week. The new ceiling grid and light fixtures are installed in the renovated administrative area and the flooring should go down this week. The carpet and LVT flooring with the school logo has been installed in the media center. This SPLOST VI project is scheduled to be ready for the start of school.
Mt. Zion Middle ($7.3 million):
- The sod has been installed around the new gymnasium and new light poles and fixtures have been set around the facility. The elevator passed inspection and the State Fire marshal will be on site this week to inspect the sprinkler system. The sound crew is finishing up the installation of the sound system in the gym and band room. This SPLOST VI Project is scheduled to be ready for the start of school.
Providence Elementary ($2.4 million):
- Contractors have begun working off punch-list items for this 6-classroom addition project and will be ready to close it out over the next week or two. This is a SPLOST V project.
Sandhill Elementary ($3.6 million):
- Most of the brick work has been completed. The ceiling grid has been installed in the cafeteria and has been painted, and the 80% fire marshal inspection will be done this week. Contractors have painted the classroom addition this past week and installed interior doors. The millwork and countertops have been installed in the classroom wing. New windows are scheduled to arrive next week. This SPLOST V project is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks.
Sharp Creek Elementary ($1.7 million):
- Restroom batteries have been renovated and new carpet and flooring have been installed in the lobby, classrooms, and media center along with replacing the HVAC System throughout the school. The new gym flooring should be installed this week or next. The project is scheduled to be completed by the start of school.
Villa Rica Elementary ($7.1 million):
- The surface course of asphalt should be completed along with stripping the parking lot this week, and the fire marshal will do the 100% inspection this week on the connector halls. The halls have been painted and the VCT should go down this week. Contractors have begun demolishing the old classroom wing. The SPLOST VI project is scheduled to be ready for the start of school.
Grand Total for Current Projects:
PROJECTS PLANNED FOR SPRING 2023
Central Elementary: Three-classroom addition plus addition to cafeteria
Also featured during Monday’s work session was a presentation by Mike Beers, the school system’s director of maintenance who provided the Board a breakdown of his 26-member staff.
He noted that the staff is responsible for maintaining 30 building sites at 23 schools, two college and career academies, board office, teaching and learning facilities, GOAL Campus, Performing Arts Center, and transportation/maintenance facilities that collectively total 2.65 million square feet of buildings and 1,080 classrooms.
Beers also listed notable improvements made at numerous schools during Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 — June 30, 2022):
- intercom system replacements (3 schools)
- fire alarm system replacements (2 schools)
- paving and parking lot repairs/updates (7 locations)
- roof replacement (3 schools)
- HVAC replacement (5 schools)
- window replacements (5 schools)
- LED Lighting Replacement (all middle and high school gyms)
- LED Lighting Replacement (all high school stadiums)
- flooring Replacements (40 rooms)
- painting in all schools in the district
- added athletic field maintenance program
Beers also presented a list of planned improvements for Carroll County Schools facilities during Fiscal Year 2023 (July 1, 2022 — June 30, 2023):
- intercom system replacements (2 schools)
- fire alarm system replacements (2 schools)
- paving and parking lot repairs/updates (4 locations)
- roofing replacements (3 schools)
- HVAC Replacements (2 schools)
- gym floors (4 high schools)
- floor replacements
- painting projects
