Although there was the possibility that the Carroll County Schools Board of Education would approve the 2023-2024 system millage rate at its regular monthly meeting for July held Thursday, the vote was postponed until a called meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at noon at the BOE, 164 Independence Drive in Carrollton.
Also during the meeting, several recognitions were made of students and groups which had recently earned various awards and other recognition.
As for the millage rate analysis and rescheduled vote by the BOE, some of the board members requested more time to digest the information that was presented to them Thursday by Assistant Superintendent of Finance Delene Wolfe.
She presented a detailed slide presentation to the board that outlined a draft of the system’s 2023-2024 preliminary tax digest.
Noted during the presentation was a comparison between the 2022 digest ($2.8 billion) and the 2023 digest ($3.5 billion) which showed a total change of $763.2 million. Fifty-two% of the increase comes from reassessment and 48% from other changes.
The rollback millage rate is 15.524 and the current millage rate is 17.5%. The Net Change in Mill Value between 2022 ($3.4 million) and 2023 ($2.6 million) is $725,600.
The changes exclude the impact of ongoing appeals filed with the Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors and is based on an assumed 97.5% collection rate and a 2.5% fee.
Board Chairman Bryant Turner complimented Mrs. Wolfe on her diligent work in preparing the comprehensive millage rate analysis.
“I know you put many hours into this, but there is a lot of information to digest,” Turner said, “so I think it would be good for each of us to spend a little more time studying it and also, if needed, contact you any questions that any of us may have.”
The called meeting on Thursday is open to the public, as are all board work sessions and regular meetings.
To follow is a breakdown of the millage rage analysis prepared by Assistant Superintendent Wolfe:
CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM 2023-2024 MILLAGE RATE ANALYSIS — 2023 PRELIMINARY TAX DIGEST
2022 Net Digest- $2.8 Billion
2023 Net Digest- $3.5 Billion
$763.2 Million Difference- 2%
(52% Growth from Reassessment and 48% Growth from Other Changes)
2022 Net Mill = $3.4 Million
2023 Net Mill = $2.6 Million
Total Change= $725.6 thousand
- Change excludes impact of appeals filed with Board of Tax Assessors. Excludes impact of appeals. Assumes 97.5% collections and 2.5% fee.
Also during Thursday night’s meeting, the following individuals and school groups were recognized for their recent accomplishments, including:
State FFA Career Development Event Award
Lilly Carroll (Central Middle) — Junior Prepared Public Speaking 1st Place
State FFA SAE Record Book Award
Ian Baldassarri (Central Middle)- Small/Specialty Animal Production 1st Place
Georgia Department of Education Exemplary ESOL Teacher
Ms. Kelly Watson (Central High)
Georgia Department of Education Exemplary English Learner
Jesus Garduno Ortega (Central High)
National History Club Chapter of the Year
Georgia Ag Experience STEM Challenge Champions
Bowdon Elementary STEM Club
Positive Athlete Georgia’s Most Positive School
Outstanding Early Career Teacher of the Year
Lucas Brock- Central Middle School
U.S. Air Force Best of the Blue
Master Sergeant Steven Peters- Central High School
Carroll EMC Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award
2023 Times-Georgia Readers’ Choice Award — Best Elementary School Teacher
Nina Boyd (Mt. Zion Elementary School)
2023 Times-Georgia Readers’ Choice Award — Best Middle School Teacher
Lucas Brock (Central Middle School)
2023 Times-Georgia Readers’ Choice Award — Best Junior High School Teacher
Holly Bearden (Bowdon Middle School)
