At a July 26 called meeting, members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted 4-2 to keep the tentative millage rate at the current rate of 17.5 mills. This tentative rate will allow the board to further examine district needs and garner taxpayer input at three public meetings before setting a final millage rate for 2023.
This tentative millage rate will be finalized at the August 21 monthly board meeting that will be preceded by three public hearings.
Voting for the measure were board members Kerry Miller, Sandra Morris, Bryant Turner and Tom Sizemore.
Casting votes against the motion were Bernice Brooks and Bart Cater.
“I have been getting calls from people who think we (the school board) are assessing property values, and we are not,” Brooks stated, “so I think we need to get a little more information before we can move forward on deciding what the final millage rate will be.”
Maintaining this same millage rate would result in more property tax revenue due to an increase in property values, as shown in recent assessment notices sent by the Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors. Public hearings are required any time more property tax revenue will be collected over the previous year due to property reassessments.
As for approving a rollback of the millage rate, Board Chair Bryant Turner stated, “After studying and trying to look what these numbers look like looking over projected budget numbers the forecasting alarms me a little bit.”
He was referencing the prospects of growth in student enrollment, the need for additional teachers and staff and being prepared to meet the associated needs that would come.
On an additional note that came out of the discussion of finance, the use of reserve funds in the budget was brought up by a board member.
“I know that millions of dollars have been taken out of the Reserve Fund for various projects, but I am requesting that we be provided a list covering the the last five years (of expenditures) that have been taken out of the reserve,” board member Bart Cater said.
The Carroll County Schools proposed millage rate of 17.5 mills is one of the lower rates compared with neighboring schools systems. Based on the information provided by Delene Wolfe, assistant superintendent of finance, Carrollton City Schools (18.5), Paulding County Schools (17.75), and Douglas County Schools (19.5), which has not been finalized have higher rates, and Troup County Schools (17.35) and Coweta County (15.41) have lower millages.
