At a July 26 called meeting, members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted 4-2 to keep the tentative millage rate at the current rate of 17.5 mills. This tentative rate will allow the board to further examine district needs and garner taxpayer input at three public meetings before setting a final millage rate for 2023.

This tentative millage rate will be finalized at the August 21 monthly board meeting that will be preceded by three public hearings.