Carroll County high schools achieved graduation rates above 90% for the third consecutive time last year, with Mount Zion attaining a rate of 100%.
The school system issued its annual report on Monday, highlighting the achievements of each of the district’s 23 schools and two College and Career academies during the past school year. The district is the 24th largest school system in Georgia and offers educational opportunities to approximately 15,000 students.
According to the report, the district’s elementary schools outperformed the state on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) by more than 8%, and showed proficiency in all subject areas. Also, all elementary schools have earned National Beta Recognition and their students were top finishers in district, region, and state technology competitions.
Four of the 12 elementary schools — Central, Ithaca, Sharp Creek, and Whitesburg — were named Title I Distinguished Schools and ranked among the top 5% of Title I Schools in Georgia, according to the report.
Also, Whitesburg Elementary was one of the 130 Georgia public schools that earned the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement Platinum award for showing the greatest gain in CCRPI Progress Score. To receive the award, a school must earn a three-year average CCRPI score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile.
Among the county’s middle schools, four were named Title I Reward Schools and ranked among the top 5% schools in Georgia that are making the most progress in improving performance for all student groups for two consecutive years. Those were Bay Springs, Bowdon, Temple, and Villa Rica middle schools.
Central Middle School started the first Future Farmers of America middle school program in the west Georgia area, and the program was recognized as a Gold Chapter by the Georgia Future Farmers Association.
As far as athletic highlights, three of the county schools won a total of nine championships this past school year. Central Middle School’s historic sports season resulted in six championships in various sports. Meanwhile, Temple Middle School won a girls’ basketball championship, and Villa Rica Middle School won championships in football and wrestling.
The school system’s five high schools achieved graduation rates above 90% for the third consecutive year. Mount Zion High School held the highest graduation rate of 100%; in fact, its graduation rate has been over 90% for six years in a row.
All five high schools ranked among the top high schools in the nation by US News & World Report for preparing students to be college and career ready. And four of the county high schools earned advanced placement recognition for a select amount of courses by the College Board.
In addition, Central High School, Temple High School, Villa Rica High School, and MZHS earned district STEM certification. STEM is an acronym for the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Within the school district’s high school student body, 70 participated in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
The report said one district priority is to encourage future-focused awareness from elementary to high school so students are prepared for enrollment in post-secondary education, employment in the workforce, or enlistment in the military upon graduation. Of the students who graduated from 2019-20 school year, 64% are enrolled in post-secondary education, 26% have a job, and 10% enlisted in the military.
