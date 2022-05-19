Carroll County Schools announced Thursday the valedictorians and salutatorians from all five high schools and honored them with a breakfast.
Reagan Thompson, 2021 Bowdon High School valedictorian who is currently a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology, provided a keynote address.
“These are the best and brightest graduates of Carroll County Schools, and we honor their academic success because it reflects their individual pursuit of excellence,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“We strive to be a premier school system that creates opportunities for students to reach their full potential, and we are proud of these students for working hard and achieving this milestone,” Cowart noted.
Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth also commented on the exemplary academic record of the recognized students,
“It is our honor to recognize these students for their hard work and dedication. We are very proud to have been part of their educational journey and are excited to see their continued success.”
The Valedictorian and Salutatorian Recognition Breakfast was made possible by the support of District Sponsors: J. Smith Lanier, Jill Duncan State Farm, KBS Services, NG Turf, Roopville Road Baptist Church, Security Solutions, Southern A&E, Southern States Bank, Sports Turf, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Truist Bank and the UPS Store.
VALEDICTOIRANS
- Bowdon High School - Jenna Leann Daniel- will be attending Georgia Tech where she plans to major in architecture and minor in art history
- Central High School- Abigail Leann Cole- will be attending Georgia Tech and plans to study mechanical engineering.
- Mount Zion High School- Dylan Scott Roulaine- will be attending the University of Alabama to study business administration.
- Temple High School - Emily Ann Higdon - will be attending Georgia Tech and plans to study biochemistry.
- Villa Rica High School - Isabella Cecilia Pitts - will be attending the University of West Georgia and plans to major in biology.
SALUTATORIANS
- Bowdon High School- Audrey Jane Duffie - will be attending West Georgia Technical College to study business.
- Central High School - William Pierce Butler will be attending the University of Georgia to study computer science.
- Mount Zion High School- Abigail Elizabeth Davenport - will be attending the University of Georgia and will major in psychology.
- Temple High School- Samuel Santiago Zimbron - will be attending Georgia Tech and plans to major in biochemistry.
- Villa Rica High School - Toby Marlo Tomlinson - will be attending Georgia State University and plans to major in psychology.
- Villa Rica High School - Ian Bryce Wilkinson - will be attending Georgia Tech to study aerospace engineering.
NOTE: Villa Rica High School has two students who tied for the salutatorian title.
