Central High's 2022 Senior Class leads county schools in grad rate

The Central High School Graduation Class of 2022 ranked first among the five Carroll County Schools' senior classes with a graduation rate of 98.51 percent. The May ceremony was held at the University of West Georgia Coliseum.

For the fifth year in a row, over 90 percent of seniors in the Carroll County School System graduated last year. Official graduation rates released today by the Georgia Department of Education show 94 percent of Carroll County Schools seniors graduated, and all five high schools in the system have school graduation rates above 90 percent as well.

The following indicates the graduation rates at each of the school system's five high schools for the Class of 2022:

