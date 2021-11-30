As a result of the several Villa Rica housing developments, Villa Rica High School and Temple High School will be the top two most impacted schools in the Carroll County School District.
Data presented during Monday afternoon’s county school board meeting projects Villa Rica and Temple High School to have the highest enrollment increase over the next five to 10 years.
In the entire PK-12 district, there is an estimated projection of 1,772 incoming students.
During the meeting, Steve Sammons, enrollment specialist, provided each board member with data relating to the district’s enrollment history as well as district enrollment projections.
And based off Sammon’s projections, the Villa Rica PK-12 cluster will see an increase of 825 students over the next 10 years, compared to an increase of 98 students over the period of 2007 through 2021.
According to the data, the current student enrollment at Villa Rica High School is 1,637, with a core space of 1,825.
Sammon’s projects that the Temple PK-12 cluster will see almost half of what the Villa Rica cluster will experience. Over the next 10 years, Sammon’s said the Temple cluster could possibly see a growth of 485 students, compared to an increase of 71 students over the period of 2007 through 2021.
The current student enrollment at Temple High School is 658 students, with a core space of 1,025. Scott Cowart, superintendent, told the board that the Temple cluster could afford to see the growth.
“There is a great deal of capacity at Temple,” said Cowart.
Next on the list to see a decent increase in students is the Central PK-12 cluster. Sammon’s projects that over the next 10 years there will be an enrollment increase of 397 students, compared to an increase of 117 students over the period of 2007 through 2021.
The current student enrollment at Central High School is 1,194, with a core space of 1,450.
Sammon’s projects that the Bowdon PK-12 cluster will see an increase of 56 students over the next 10 years, compared to a decrease in student enrollment of 290 over the period of 2007 through 2021.
The current student enrollment at Bowdon High School is 385, with a core space of 900.
On the other hand, the Mount Zion PK-12 cluster shows a least likely impact with only an increase of nine students over the next 10 years, compared to an increase of 208 students over the period of 2007 through 2021.
The current student enrollment at Mount Zion High School is 439, with a core space of 675.
