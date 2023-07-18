In their July work session held Monday night prior to Thursday’s regular monthly session, members of the Carroll County Board of Education covered a varied agenda that included review of the 2023 preliminary tax digest and discussion on the 2023 millage rate, updates on various construction and maintenance updates that are currently underway throughout the system, and financial reports related to the operation of the school system.

The draft of a millage rate analysis based on the preliminary 2023 tax digest provided to the BOE by Delene Strickland, Assistant Superintendent of Finance for the Carroll County Schools, showed an increase of $763.2 million from the 2022 Net Digest of $2.8 billion and the 2023 net digest of $3.5 billion.