In their July work session held Monday night prior to Thursday’s regular monthly session, members of the Carroll County Board of Education covered a varied agenda that included review of the 2023 preliminary tax digest and discussion on the 2023 millage rate, updates on various construction and maintenance updates that are currently underway throughout the system, and financial reports related to the operation of the school system.
The draft of a millage rate analysis based on the preliminary 2023 tax digest provided to the BOE by Delene Strickland, Assistant Superintendent of Finance for the Carroll County Schools, showed an increase of $763.2 million from the 2022 Net Digest of $2.8 billion and the 2023 net digest of $3.5 billion.
Listed on the analysis was notation of a 52% growth from property reassessment and 48% growth in other changes. The change excludes the impact of appeals filed with the Board of Tax Assessors.
The rollback millage rate is 15.524, and the current millage rate is 17.500. Excluding the impact of appeals, there is a total change of $725.6 thousand in the Net Change in Mill Value between 2022 ($2.6 million) and 2023 Net Mill of $3.4 million.
Discussion and possible action to tentatively adopt the 2023 Millage Rate will be on the agenda at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, July 20, of the county schools BOE. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the school system’s Performing Arts Center located at 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Also at Monday’s work session, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Terry Jones provided board members with the following updates regarding ongoing construction projects across the system, as well as projects planned for this fall.
Temple Middle — The structural steel has been erected for the six-classroom addition and the contractor will begin laying the CMU (Concrete Masonry Unit) later this week. The VCT (Vinyl Composite Tile) flooring has been removed in the cafeteria and the new VCT will go down later this week. The new carpet has been installed in the media center and front office suite. The lockers have also been repainted throughout the school. The gym has been painted, new ceiling tiles have been installed in the restroom batteries, and the new HVAC units have been installed in the existing classrooms. This project is being funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Ithica Elementary — The VCT flooring has been installed in the hallway and classrooms of the new six-classroom addition. All interior doors and hardware have been installed along with the millwork in each classroom. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Central Elementary — On the cafeteria addition, the brick veneer has been completed and the new resinous floors have been installed in the kitchen area. The brick column wraps have been completed in the cafeteria, and the new ductwork has been run overhead in the existing cafeteria. The roof has been replaced on the existing classroom wing and roof top units will be installed once they are on site. On the three-classroom addition, contractors have installed the roofing insulation and membrane, and the brick veneer will be completed by the end of the week. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars.
Sand Hill Elementary — The gravel base is in place and has been proof rolled. Asphalt should go down within the next week.
Glanton-Hindsman Elementary — The reroofing of an existing classroom wing has been completed and contractors are working off punch-list items prior to closing this project out. This project is covered through General Fund dollars.
HVAC Projects at BHS, THS, & VRH — The units for the HVAC projects have been installed. Once the transformer is on site and installed at Bowdon High, contractors will be ready to complete the punch-list and close this project out.
Additionally, board members were updated by Mike Beers, director of maintenance and facilities, when he briefly highlighted the major maintenance projects throughout the Carroll County Schools
The school system encompasses 2.65 million square feet of maintainable space throughout the 23 elementary, middle, and high schools, two career academies, several support facilities and numerous athletic fields,
Projects completed during 2023
Beers also noted in his report that during 2023 the following projects were completed:
- intercom system replacements (2 schools)
- fire alarm system replacements (3 schools)
- paving and parking lot repairs/updates (5 locations)
- roofing replacements (3 schools)
- HVAC replacements (4 schools)
- keyway replacements (4 schools)
- LED lighting conversion (6 elementary schools)
- media center upgrades (3 schools)
- flooring replacement (40 rooms)
- painting (with focus on elementary schools)
- Ithica and Temple Elementary (6-classroom additions)
- Central Elementary (3-classroom and cafeteria addition)
- Bay Springs Middle and Sand Hill Elementary- bus drives
2024 Planned Projects
Looking ahead to 2024, Beers noted the following planned projects:
- Bay Springs Middle (6-classroom addition)
- Villa Rica High (4-classroom and cafeteria additions and roofing replacement)
- Carroll Career Academy North (2-classroom addition)
- Central High (4-classroom addition and cafeteria addition)
- Temple High (visitor bleacher replacement)
- Operations Center
