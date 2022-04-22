Included on the personnel agenda of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education at its April meeting held on Thursday night was the approval of a new principal for Temple Middle School and the appointment of several new assistant principals within the system for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Dr. Cynthia Beers was announced as the new principal at Temple Middle School. Most recently having served as Coordinator of High School Instructional Support at the district level, she has five years of assistant principal experience at both the middle and high school levels.
With bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and a graduate certificate in educational leadership, all from the University of West Georgia, Dr. Beers is a two-time STAR Teacher, received an AP Champion Award in 2016, served on Governor Nathan Deal’s Legislative Task Force for Educational Reform and completed the Georgia Association of Education Leaders Aspiring Principals program.
She and her husband, Mike, have two sons.
Also, the following teachers were announced to be assuming new administrative roles as assistant principals. Their current position is also listed.
Dr. Tyson Askew - Bowdon Elementary School- Director of Music Education at Heard County Schools
Chip Stephens- Bowdon Middle School- science teacher at BMS
Erica Keel- Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School- guidance counselor at Temple High School
Ashley Tolbert- Ithica Elementary School- Instructional Lead Support Specialist at Sand Hill Elementary School
Shana Hartsfield - Mount Zion Elementary School- Instructional Lead Support Specialist at MZES
“We are excited for these new assignments for current Carroll County leaders, and we also welcome new leadership to our 24STRONG Team,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“Each of these administrators is a proven leader who is committed to our purpose of positively changing the lives of our students,” Superintendent Cowart noted.
