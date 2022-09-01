In a called meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held at noon on Thursday, board members approved the purchase of a .41 acre of land located at 156 Highway 78 East in Temple for $215,000 plus closing closing costs.
The property purchase, which was the only item on the board's agenda, was approved by the board in a a 5-0 vote. Board members Bernice Brooks, Donald Nixon, Sandra Morris, and Bryant Turner were present for the vote and Clayton Kierbow's vote was made via phone call.
The motion to approve the purchase was made by Sandra Morris and seconded by Kerry Miller.
Board member Bart Cater was unable to attend the meeting.
The school district, which pursued a purchase of the property in May, 2021, was notified in late August of this year by a realtor that the property was still available. Now with the board's approval, the offer will be extended to the realtor and owner.
The property, which currently includes one house, is adjacent to the Temple High School campus and Carroll County Fire Station No. 2 at the corner of Highway 78 and Sage Street.
The property purchase was the only item on the called meeting's agenda. A notice of the meeting was carried in the Thursday, September 1 edition of Carroll County's legal organ, the Times-Georgian.
