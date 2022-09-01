In a called meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held at noon on Thursday, board members approved the purchase of a .41 acre of land located at 156 Highway 78 East in Temple for $215,000 plus closing closing costs.

The property purchase, which was the only item on the board's agenda, was approved by the board in a a 5-0 vote. Board members Bernice Brooks, Donald Nixon, Sandra Morris, and Bryant Turner were present for the vote and Clayton Kierbow's vote was made via phone call.

