SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carroll County Board of Education voted to approve two new principals at a Wednesday, June 15 called board meeting. Jeffrey Bryant will serve as principal of Bowdon High School, and Bret Hart will be the new principal of the Alternative Programs and Online Campus.
Both administrators will begin their new roles for the 2022-23 school year.
“It is exciting to announce these new principals today as there is a great deal of work happening now to prepare for next school year,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said who made the personnel recommendations to the board.
“While Mr. Hart has been in Carroll County his entire career, Mr. Bryant spent some time at Villa Rica High and the majority of his career in other systems,” Cowart said.
“We believe both of them lead with excellence and carry the right skill set for each of these new roles. We look forward to the impact they will make as we positively change lives together,” he noted.
Bryant has seven years of administrative experience, including the past three years at principal of Cleburne County High School in Heflin, Ala. He previously served four years as assistant principal and athletics director at Newnan High School, as well as special education at Newnan High, Berrien County High School and Rome High School where he began his teaching career in 2002.
Bryant is not a newcomer to the Carroll County Schools since his teaching experience includes health and physical education at Villa Rica High School.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, a master’s degree from the University of South Alabama and a specialist in education degree from Lincoln Memorial. His football coaching experience includes work as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Newnan High and Berrien County High. He and his wife, Allison, have one son.
Hart, has served as a Carroll County Schools assistant principal for 17 years, including tenures at Central Elementary, Villa Rica Middle and Bowdon High where he served as AP since 2013. Having taught at booth the technical high school and at Sharp Creek Elementary before entering administration, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Berry College and both a master’s degree and a specialist degree from the University of West Georgia.
He and his wife, Julie, have four children.
In other personnel recommendations by Superintendent Coward that were approved by the board Wednesday were the appointments of Remonica Stephens, current assistant principal at Temple Middle School to assistant principal at Bowdon High School where she will be joining new principal Bryant.
Also, David Rooks, assistant principal at Mount Zion Middle School, will replace Stephens as assistant principal at Temple Middle beginning with the 2022-23 school term.
