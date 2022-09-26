Members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held a called meeting at noon with representatives of the City of Villa Rica to discuss the city's proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD). The TAD is a financing tool for infrastructure in difficult to develop areas.
The approximately one-hour meeting included a presentation by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, City Manager Tom Barber and Deputy City Manager Sarah Andrews. The city leaders outlined a proposal today that was a modification of the first TAD agreement that would include the footprint of Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.
According to a communication from Ken Denney, public information officer for the City of Villa Rica, the modification of the first TAD agreement would include the footprint of Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School, offer the school system an opportunity to participate in the TAD and to access $6 million in TAD proceeds to replace part of the school with a two-story addition.
A detailed slide presentation that overviewed the project was presented.
BOE members were afforded the opportunity to pose questions to the Villa Rica government leaders .
"There is a great deal of information for us to digest and discuss in the coming days," said Board Chairman Bryant Turner, "so we will have more questions as we dig deeper into this."
"Obviously, one of our concerns is the effect that the redevelopment in the Villa Rica area, as well as Temple, and the increase in residents and students that it would bring to this this school district," Turner noted.
Although the school system has a projected plan for growth that was formulated by Superintendent Scott Cowart and his staff with a variety of input that included the already projected growth spurt in the northern half of the county, the projected plans for multiple development projects by several developers.
Included in the varied plans by multiple development companies are hundreds of new homes, apartments, and townhomes that target both citizens ages 55-plus and Generation Z, as well as commercial/retail stores.
As Turner noted again after the meeting, "we will have a lot of homework to do on this, and we will have more questions before we commit to an official involvement in this TAD project."
At this time, Villa Rica and the Carroll County Board of Commissioners still have no intergovernmental agreement regarding the TAD, even after months of negotiations.
Also discussed during Tuesday's meeting was an oversight committee that would be formed should the TAD proposal by the City of Villa Rica eventually be accepted by the county commission and school system leadership.
"We certainly want to be assured that if all parties sign on, that there will be equal representation on this committee," Turner added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.