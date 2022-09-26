Carroll County BOE members meet with Villa Rica leadership

Members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education met with representatives of the City of Villa Rica’s leadership in a 12 p.m. meeting on Monday in the conference room of the system’s Performing Arts Center in Carrollton to hear a presentation regarding the city’s proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD). Board Members included Kerry Miller (second from left) followed by Dr. Bernice Brooks, Bart Cater, Sandra Morris, Bryant Turner and Supt. Scott Cowart and Donald Nixon. Shown at the table facing the BOE were (from left) Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber, Mayor Gil McDougal, and Deputy Assistant Manager Sarah Andrews.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education held a called meeting at 12 p.m. with representatives of the City of Villa Rica to discuss the city’s proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD). The TAD is a financing tool for infrastructure in difficult to develop areas.

The approximately one-hour meeting included a presentation by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, City Manager Tom Barber and Deputy City Manager Sarah Andrews. The city leaders outlined a proposal today that was a modification of the first TAD agreement that would include the footprint of Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.

Trending Videos