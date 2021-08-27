As ordained by state law, county and municipal governments must publicly advertise the notice of a property tax increase and hold public hearings at which citizens can attend and speak their minds on the issue of paying higher taxes.
Zero citizens attended meetings held in regard to the tax increase.
The Carroll County Board of Commissioner had tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes of 3.73 percent. The increase to 7.668 mills from the current 7.392 mills is scheduled to be formally voted upon at the commissioners' meeting set for Aug. 31.
According to the official statement by the Board of Commissioners that included an example of what the increase would mean, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 would increase $13.78 compared to the existing millage rate.
Although the commissioners followed the letter of the law and held two public meetings on Thursday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the county courthouse, the only inhabitants in the courtroom were Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, county attorney Stacey Blackmon, Carroll County Executive Director Donna Lackey, and a member of the news media.
Ms. Blackmon alerted Chairman Morgan that she could adjourn the meeting after the required 15 minute waiting period had elapsed and no one had responded to Morgan's two requests if there was anyone present who would like to speak in regard to the property tax increase.
When asked to comment on her feelings about no one attending the meetings, Morgan responded by saying, "I think it reflects that people believe we have done a good job with their tax money. I believe it speaks well of our employees and staff who do a great job of providing the many services that we perform on a daily basis," Morgan said.
She added that although the hearings are required by law, she personally appreciates hearing from citizens on an individual basis.
"I try to be available to anyone who wants to visit or call about a need, a suggestion, anything," Morgan noted.
Carroll County's FY22 budget that went into effect July 1 totals $59.1 million, a 6% increase over the FY21 budget that ended June 30.
