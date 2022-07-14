The Carroll County Prison and Correctional Institute provides inmates for the Carroll County Roads Department a paving detail which paves all county roads.
The most recent county road to be paved was Folds Road in Carrollton. The inmate paving detail is supervised by a correctional officer and a civilian supervisor.
“Starting the work day off on the right foot requires making sure your inmates know what is expected of them. Also having the right tools needed to start and finish the task is important. Through the years I have found that having a simple repertoire in a positive manner with the detail helps build a sense of team mentality,” Sergeant Alex Rainwater, a 30-year law enforcement officer said.
The detail usually has from 10 to 12 inmates assigned to it.
“The inmates learn the rules from day one of their incarceration at Jackson State Prison, a diagnostic facility. The majority of the population at our prison follow the rules. When we do sometimes have an issue with an inmate while out on a detail, the officer will secure that inmate in the vehicle and call for the prison to send another officer to pick him up. The officer then does a write up on the inmate for the incident that occurred,” Rainwater said.
Prison Warden Otis Wilson said there are also two county road patching details that handle pothole patching on county roads north and south and a sign shop detail which handles the placement and repair of all county road signs.
These work details are a savings to taxpayers.
“Combined, these four inmate details utilize the skills of at least 17 inmates or positions that the county taxpayers would have to finance if the inmates were not available,” Wilson said.
During these times of mass countrywide employee deficiencies in all areas of employment this makes the inmate labor details all the more beneficial to the county and inmates, Wilson said.
According to Wilson, this has also aided Carroll County elected officials in not having to experience the high level of citizen complaints concerning negative county road conditions that other adjacent and surrounding state and county governments are experiencing.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is “working diligently” to set up on the job training program where inmates will receive credit and certificate recognition for their county work assignment duty performances and job skill development as long as they maintain appropriate behavior patterns, per Wilson.
“Most inmates have never had a daily routine while in the ‘free world.’ This is where I feel one of the best experiences is gained. We achieve this by making sure wake up times, meal times, reporting out for work are always the same. In addition, the inmates acquire skills that can be used once out of the system. A few skills are welding, mechanical, equipment operating and carpentry,” Rainwater said.
All inmates assigned to county camp placement are carefully screened by the state classification process before being approved for county camp placement.
“We would like to thank Chairman Morgan and the County Board of Commissioners for their insight and financial support of county employees to achieve the goal of gaining, training and maintaining county employees to serve this county and communities,” Wilson said.
