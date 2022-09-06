Carroll County Animal Shelter is partnering with West Georgia Pet Rescue to present a “pitties and kitties” spay and neuter event.
According to the event flyer, "there are too many stray animals and not enough homes for them."
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:53 pm
This event will be in effect for two days only. Spaying and neutering for cats will take place Friday, Sept. 30 and dogs will be Saturday, Oct. 1.
To sign up, interested individuals must meet requirements set by the two event organizers. Participating individuals must be Carroll County residents with less than $50,000 in household income. There is a limit of two pets per household and pets must be three months of age or older.
Those who are interested can sign their pet up by calling 770-901-2910 or emailing pittiesandkitties22@gmail.com. The Carroll County Animal Shelter requested that participants do not call the shelter to sign up for this event.
“Events like this help the community by offering affordable spay and neuter services to those who could not otherwise afford them. This in turn helps us as a county to control the overpopulation caused by unwanted litters, which we hope will lead to a decrease in the intake of unwanted and homeless animals in our county shelter,” Carroll County Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey said.
