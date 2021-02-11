Religious leaders of Carroll County joined together to pray for the community Tuesday evening at the Freedom Drive-In on Bankhead in Carrollton.
During the event, nine religious leaders offered wisdom, read scripture, and prayed for the betterment of the community and nation. More than 35 people attended the event, and almost 200 people watched a live-stream on the event's Facebook page. At the conclusion, people held up electronic candles and partook in one final prayer.
"We figured, how about we get people together in the community to have a community prayer vigil," said Carrollton Police Corp. Michael McDowell.
During one of State Sen. Mike Dugan's racial justice task force meetings, a few committee members -- McDowell, Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Director Jodie Goodman, and Lawyer Cawanna Brown -- decided another "extracurricular event" was necessary to lower the tensions in the county.
"We wanted to have a moment for the community, across all denominations, for healing and peace," Goodman said.
McDowell said there was "a lot of chatter about possible protests and rioting" that might occur in the county. Since all three members are spiritually inclined and knew various religious leaders in the community, they determined a prayer vigil was necessary.
The three members partnered with Patrick Thompson, who owns Freedom Drive-In on Bankhead and Just In Time DJ/Entertainment, to have a venue and equipment to reach as many people as possible.
"We wanted to keep this (event) socially distanced and as friendly as possible," McDowell said. "We wanted to respect everybody's thought about it (the coronavirus)."
As a believer in Christ, McDowell said he simply wanted people to hear an impactful message that led them to think and live like Jesus.
"Growing up in churches all my life, I remember being convicted after every service. I remember thinking, 'I got to get better' or 'I got to keep improving,' and that's what this is all about," McDowell said. "For us, it's not just for believers in Christ, or belief in something higher than ourselves; it's more so for improvement in our country, our society, our community. We can always improve."
