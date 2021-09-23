Carroll County’s jobless rate for August was unchanged from July, when the rate fell to an all-time low.
Meanwhile, there were fewer people in the area workforce despite an increase in available jobs, a situation that state labor officials believe will continue until employers can attract more people back to work in the pandemic economy.
The situation remained the same across the 10-county Three Rivers region, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.
In Carroll County, the unemployment rate for August remained at 2.9%, the same as July, an all-time low that state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler then attributed to Georgia’s continuing recovery from the pandemic.
Yet the county’s labor force decreased by 234 people in August, to 55,688, according to the DOL figures.
"Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” Butler said in a press release. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the county decreased 28% in August. When compared to last year, a time that the area was still being impacted by the pandemic economy, claims were down 82%.
Carroll County ended August with 54,051 employed residents.
For the 10-county Three Rivers region, of which Carroll County is a part, unemployment remained at 3.1% over the month, also the same level as July.
The region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson, finished August with 242,654 employed residents, a decrease by 1,104 from the previous month.
Initial claims for unemployment in the region decreased 32%; when compared to the same time in 2020, claims were down about 82%.
The labor force in the Three Rivers region decreased by 1,205 persons, to 250,308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.