Carroll County’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low in July and its labor force continued to increase.
The state Department of Labor reported Thursday the county’s unemployment rate was down one and four-tenths percentage points, to 2.9% over the month.
That same number was reflected across the rest of the Three Rivers region, which saw an increased number of employed, according to the state’s figures.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler attributed improved jobless figures to Georgia’s continuing recovery from the pandemic.
“We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” Butler said in a press statement. “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area, reflecting the strength of our state’s economy.”
The number of employed people in Carroll County rose by 834 during July, pushing the total number of people working in the county to 54,311. That number was up by 5,101 compared to July, 2020, the height of the pandemic that year.
The number of unemployment claims in the county went down by 39%. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 86%,
Meanwhile, the labor force in the county continued the increase was noted last June, rising by 72 persons and ending July with 55,935 people. That’s 2,705 more in the labor pool than in July 2020.
For the 10-county Three Rivers region, of which Carroll County is a part, unemployment decreased one and three-tenths percentage points to 3.1% over the month. A year ago, the rate was 8.3%.
The region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson, finished July with 243,796 employed residents, an increase by 3,070 over the month and up by about 87% compared to the same time a year ago.
However, the labor force decreased across the region, down 387 to end the month with 25,540. Still, the labor department said that number is sill up 8,668 when compared to July 2020.
The number of unemployment claims in the region decreased 41% in July. When compared to last year, claims were down by 87%
Employ Georgia, the labor department’s online job listing service, showed 684 active job postings in Carroll County for July.
“Career opportunities remain high for job seekers as we continue to see rising job numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia,” Butler said.
