Carroll County’s unemployment rate has fallen to an all-time low, a figure the state Labor Department says was reflected across the state last month.
The county’s rate fell to 2.4%, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. Last September, as the region was still feeling the impact of the pandemic economy, the rate was 5.8%.
Across the state, the Labor Department recorded lower jobless rates as well as a drop in initial unemployment claims.
"We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy that is continuing to rapidly recover,” said Commissioner Mark Butler in a press release. “We are working with employers across the state to post, recruit, and fill critical positions in preparation for a strong holiday employment season.”
According to the department’s statistics, Carroll County ended September with 54,340 employed residents, an increase of 305 over the previous month. Compared to the same time last year, the number is up by 4,725.
Initial claims for unemployment in the county decreased by 16% in September, the department said. When compared to last September, claims were down about 81%.
Carroll County is part of the 10-county Three Rivers Commission, where employment was also up in September.
The region, which also includes Butts, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spaulding, Troup and Upson counties, saw an unemployment rate that was down seven-tenths, to 2.4% over the month. In the previous year, the rate was 6.2%.
Initial unemployment claims in the region were down by 2% over the month and 78% below over the year.
The labor force in Carroll County decreased in September to 55,651 people. Still, that number is up by 2,978 over the year.
Employ Georgia, the Labor Department’s online job listing service, showed there were 738 active job postings for the county in September.
