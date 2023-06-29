Carroll County Development Department Re-Location

Carroll County public works department employees (left to right) Danny Yates, Heath Brock and Rodney Fincher are shown re-striping the parking area in front of the new temporary location of the county’s Community Development and Environmental Health departments at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Other offices currently housed in the old College Street School building in Carrollton will be temporarily relocated to the former West Georgia Technical College site across from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office during the coming weeks.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Several Carroll County government offices are slated for temporary relocation in Carrollton during the coming weeks, and two departments have already moved and are open for business.

According to Ashley Hulsey, Director of Communications for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Community Development and Environmental Health were the first two offices to relocate from the College Street building. They are currently up at running at the former Carrollton site of West Georgia Technical College located at 997 Newnan Road.