Several Carroll County government offices are slated for temporary relocation in Carrollton during the coming weeks, and two departments have already moved and are open for business.
According to Ashley Hulsey, Director of Communications for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Community Development and Environmental Health were the first two offices to relocate from the College Street building. They are currently up at running at the former Carrollton site of West Georgia Technical College located at 997 Newnan Road.
West Georgia Tech moved to it newly created Carrollton campus off the Carrollton Bypass earlier last year.
A few county departments have had offices for the past several years in the old College Street School two-story building that is located two blocks from the courthouse in Carrollton.
Hulsey also noted that the Carroll County Elections and Voter Registration office is in the process of relocating and is scheduled to be completely moved in by July 5.
The Environmental Health Department relocated last week.
Hulsey noted that the Office of the Tax Commissioner and the Tax/Tag Office will be moving to the temporary location on Newnan Road in the coming weeks, but the Tax Assessors Office will remain at the College Street location in Carrollton until further notice.
"We will continue to notify the public as moves are pending and in transition," Hulsey said.
As for the current status of construction of the new Carroll County Administration Building that will be built on the College Street site, Hulsey said that the process began with the selection of Balfour Beatty as the CMAR (Construction Manager at Risk). The CMAR oversees a construction project from design to close-out and deliver it with a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) provided to the owner prior to the bid stage.
"They are developing a plan to raze the existing building and are working closely with the architect and Board of Commissioners to complete a building plan that is acceptable to the Board," Hulsey explained.
She stated that a projected cost will be determined once a building plan is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.