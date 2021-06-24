Last year, jury trials were shut down due to the pandemic emergency, but now Carroll County’s court system is ramping up, according to Clerk of Court Alan J. Lee.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the state’s highest jurist to declare a judicial emergency which impacted every court in the state, halting jury trials for months and creating a huge backlog of cases. And the need for social distancing created logistical problems in handling routine legal matters.
“The problem was with the many hearings, but the remote capability, such as Zoom meetings, helped us,” Lee said.
“Although we remained fully staffed, there was a time when we were one-day on and one-day off three or four months ago,” he explained.
However, the real estate cases never slowed down — although they were done by appointment so they could be spaced out, according to Lee.
“We’re creeping along, trying to get back up to speed. We’ll get there,” Lee said.
Georgia’s statewide judiciary emergency is expected to ease considerably now that Georgia State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton signed a new order last week that lifted his original statewide emergency declaration, which he signed in March, 2020.
According to the new order, the chief judges of Georgia’s 49 judicial districts will still have the authority to issue local emergency orders to suspend certain legal deadlines and designate different facilities for court functions.
Melton added that the chief judges can continue to issue orders that allow some proceedings to continue being held remotely. Citizens who enter a courthouse can also be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Judge John Simpson of Carrollton serves as the Chief Judge of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, which includes Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.
