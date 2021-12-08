A discussion that dominated the Carroll County Board of Commissioners work session last week resulted in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night.
On Sept. 14, Carroll County released a request for proposal for consultant broker services for property and liability insurance procurement.
The coverage will include liability, casualty, law enforcement, property, equipment, automobile, zoning, and cyber security.
Last Thursday, commissioners met with two property and liability candidates — the Lockton Company and Marsh & McLennan.
“We came up with two firms that are competitive,” said Commissioner Ernest Reynolds. “I would like to say that as far as the local aspect, yes we like to go with local firms when we can.
“In this case, since it’s insurance for the whole county, I think my main concern is that we have 670 local county staff and whoever can serve those 670 local county staff the best and our buildings and so forth, that’s who I’m for.”
Commissioner Steve Fuller added to Reynolds comments saying that the top two companies made it hard for the choice to be made.
“I would like to congratulate the evaluation committee because you brought us two stellar companies,” said Fuller.
“You all know I’m an old coach. Well, last night about 11:30 p.m., we went into extra innings with me trying to figure out where to go with this because they were so evenly matched and two stellar companies.”
Commissioners then voted to go with the Marsh & McLennan Company with a 4-2 vote.
During the meeting, commissioners amended the agenda to include the purchase of three replacement fire truck engines for the county fire department.
The vote was approved with a 6-0 vote.
After the vote, Reynolds asked Fire Chief Barnwell would commissioners have to consider purchasing a larger ladder truck later in the future, which Barnwell answered ‘yes.’
Commissioners then made a motion to object to a request for annexation into the City of Carrollton. The request is for annexation of parcels located on Spring Road into City of Carrollton for development of a 122-lot residential subdivision.
“I passed by this area this morning on my way to another meeting and the traffic on Old Newnan Road from the light now without any additions was backed up into the entrance to the golf course there,” said Fuller. “So, Old Newnan Road is just about at capacity.”
The motion was passed with a 6-0 vote.
Additionally, commissioners voted to approve a 90 day moratorium for Horizontal Apartments.
County Attorney Avery Jackson told commissioners that the moratorium is a new trend in America where developers are trying to build communities with stricter liability codes.
Developers are proposing that they build single family residential neighborhoods with a single owner (one person will rent out the entire 100 until apartment complex).
