Carroll County commissioners are set to formally approve the county's new millage rate this afternoon.
After holding several public hearings in which the tentatively adopted millage rate for 2021 was discussed, the commissioners will gather for special called meeting at 4 p.m. today, Tuesday Aug. 31, to adopt the levy at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse.
If approved, the rate will require an increase in property taxes of 3.73%. The current rate is 7.392 mills, and the new rate will be set at 7.668 mills.
As an example of what the increase will mean to a local taxpayer, a home in Carroll County with a fair market value of $200,000 would see a property tax increase of $13.78 over what would have due under the previous millage rate, depending on exemptions.
The official resolution on which the commissioners will vote includes the following:
“IT IS ORDERED, that the tax rate of said County for purposes for the year 2021 be and the same is hereby fixed 7.668 mills or $7.668 per one thousand dollars of taxable property of the unincorporated area of Carroll County. The tax rate for the incorporated areas of Bowdon, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica, and Whitesburg of Carroll County shall be hereby fixed at 7.668 mills or $7.668 per one thousand dollars of taxable property.
"The tax rate for the incorporated area of Carrollton of Carroll County shall be hereby fixed at 6.230 mills or $6.230 per one thousand dollars of taxable property. The tax rate for the incorporated area of Bremen of Carroll County shall be hereby fixed at 6.309 mills or $6.309 per one thousand dollars of taxable property. (This reduction for the incorporated areas of Carrollton and Bremen addresses fire protection throughout the County and is the result of the Service Delivery Agreement Contract adopted September 1999, amended November 2012 and October 2018 by all County and City governing authorities.)
"In addition to the above and foregoing levy, an additional education tax is hereby levied for school purposes used in said County as passed and recommended by the Board of Education of Carroll County, Georgia, of 17.998 mills or $17.998 per one thousand dollars of taxable property for the year 2021.
"In addition to the above, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners does hereby adopt the following homestead exemptions as approved by the voters of Carroll County in an election held November 3, 1992: (1) A $4,000 homestead exemption from Carroll County ad valorem taxes for County purposes. (2) An $8,000 homestead exemption from Carroll County ad valorem taxes for County purposes for persons who are 65 years of age or older. In addition to the above, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners does hereby adopt the following homestead exemption as approved by the voters of Carroll County in an election held on November 4, 2008: (1) A full value homestead exemption from Carroll County School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes for qualified residents who are 65 years of age or older. In addition to the above, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners does hereby adopt the following homestead exemption as approved by the voters of Carroll County in an election held on August 20, 2002: (1) A homestead exemption from certain Carroll County ad valorem taxes for County purposes in an amount equal to the amount by which the current year assessed value of that homestead exceeds the base year assessed value of that homestead in order to assure that ad valorem taxes on such property for County purposes will not be increased as a result of the reassessment of such property."
During the three public hearings and through a legal advertisement in the Times-Georgian newspaper, Carroll County’s legal origin, both of which are required by state law, there has been no recorded public input either for or against the proposed increase.
Carroll County is the 24th largest county in Georgia in area with approximately 500 square miles. It has an estimated population of just under 120,000, making it the 21st largest in the state, according to results of the 2020 US census.
The county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which went into effect July 1, totals $59.1 million.
