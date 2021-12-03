Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to review presentations by the top two property and liability broker candidates.
On Sept. 14, Carroll County released a request for proposal for consultant broker services for property and liability insurance procurement.
The board received four proposals, and heard presentations during their meeting from the two top candidates as recommended by staff.
The top two candidates were the Lockton Company and Marsh & McLennan.
Lockton Company, a self-professed family organization, who say they are not driven by the quarterly pressure from the financial markets, which they say frees them to act in the best interest of their clients and creates a completely different dynamic.
Marsh & McLennan makes their claim as “the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor, with offices in more than 130 countries.”
The coverage will include liability, casualty, law enforcement, property, equipment, automobile, zoning, and cyber security.
According to Theron Gay, facilitator, none of the candidates offered a set price for service, but rather agreed to negotiate based on fees and/or accommodation fees/commission.
Gay said the goal is to select a proposal that commissioners feel is qualified to represent the county and work with the county staff to be able to provide the county with accommodation of the best pricing and service for citizens.
The Lockton Company was the first candidate to present, followed by the Marshall & McLennan Company.
After hearing the presentations, commissioner Ernest Reynolds said that each of the presentations focused more so on plans versus actions.
“I guess my only thing is, I’m just sitting here hearing presentations about what you all can do and what is available,” said Reynolds.
“But as our agency for several years, I would really instead like to hear what you all have done and how things have improved, and why we don’t want to go with someone else because of the improvements.”
No vote was taken during the meeting. Commissioners will vote during their Dec. 7 meeting to determine which insurance company they would like to work with.
The board meeting will be held at the Historic Court House, located at 323 Newnan St., room 200 beginning at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.