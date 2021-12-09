Earlier this week, Carroll County officials learned that they will not be receiving the SAFER Grant as they have in years past.
The total grant amount was $2,216,526.96. And if funded, it would have provided 12 positions for a three year period, according to Ashley Hulsey, communications director.
The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) codes and standards.
It was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighters interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.
Hulsey said other jurisdictions demonstrated a stronger financial need with a greater increase in compliance to the NFPA standards adding that only two projects were funded in Georgia this period.
Those two projects belonged to Atkinson County, who received $208,000, and Laurens County, who received $253,800.
Chairman Michelle Morgan is working collaboratively with the newly appointed Fire Chief, Chuck Barnwell, along with Finance Director Alecia Searcy to propose ideas to staff the stations even in light of not receiving the grant.
“Finance [Searcy] along with Chairman Morgan were already working on ideas that could find the stations if we did not receive the grant,” said Hulsey.
“There will be more discussion about this possibly at the December work session later this month.”
Morgan said although she is disappointed that Carroll County did not receive the grant, she is pleased that staff was already preparing for the possibility of not being awarded the funds.
“I understand staffing these stations is very important to the community as well as their District Commissions, especially those whose districts will benefit the most,” said Morgan.
“I look forward to presenting ideas and receiving the commissioners input on plans moving forward with funding these positions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.