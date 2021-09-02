In a special called meeting of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon at the Carroll County Courthouse, the seven commissioners unanimously approved an increase in the county’s property tax millage rate from 7.392 to 7.668, a 3.73% jump.
All commission members were present for the 4 p.m. meeting.
Commissioner Clint Chance moved for adoption of the millage rate, and Commissioner Tommy Lee seconded the motion.
A mill is 1/1000 of a dollar. Property taxes are computed by multiplying the taxable value of the property by the number of mills levied. The millage rate can be found on the property tax statement or by contacting the county tax assessor’s office.
As an example of what the increase means to a local taxpayer, a home in Carroll County with a fair market value of $200,000 would see a property tax increase of $13.78 over what would be due under the previous millage rate, depending on exemptions.
Commissioner Chance took the opportunity during the meeting to explain that although the Board of Commissioners sets the millage rate, property values are assessed by the Board of Tax Assessors.
“County expenses have gone up, just as costs have gone up everywhere,” he said, “but our employees and staff have done their best to keep our expenses as low as possible.”
Commissioner Earnest Reynolds echoed Chances comments and added that “none of us have taken it (the slight increase) lightly. I believe we have been consistently frugal.”
“Our millage rate is lower than Coweta County, for example, and we rank as the 13th lowest in the state out of 159 counties,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that per capita, Carroll County property owners are paying $492.61 in county property tax, compared to $1,006 in Heard (6.8 mills) and $732 in Coweta (9 mills) and $427 in Haralson County.
School property taxes are assessed separately.
The meeting, which lasted a total of just under 20 minutes, is required by state law since it involved, technically, a tax increase. All seven members of the commission were present and voted for the measure, 7-0.
There was no one present at the public meeting other than the seven commissioners, County Attorney Stacey Blackmon, County Executive Director Donna Lackey, Chief Deputy County Clerk Kristy McAdams, a staff member who videoed the meeting, and a single member of the local media.
