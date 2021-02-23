Carroll County could become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” next month, joining counties across Georgia that have adopted similar resolutions in the past year.
District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee introduced a resolution this month that would declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” and Lee said getting his resolution passed would “let people know (they) have rights.”
“Some constituents did come to me and talked to me and are in agreement,” he said. “I’ve also spoken to several other people in counties like Coweta and Heard that have already got this in place. They are a step ahead of this, and I just feel like that we need to put this extra layer of protection in.”
Experts have suggested that sanctuary resolutions are largely symbolic and not legally binding. Several state attorneys general and other legal experts argue there could be court challenges or lawsuits for localities that do not enforce state or federal gun laws.
If the resolution passes, the BOC would support the county Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agency in the “exercise of his/her sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
The resolution also says the county would “not authorize or appropriate funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of any acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that violate the Second Amendment.”
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will discuss the resolution during their work session meeting on Thursday before considering it during a regular meeting on March 2.
This movement started in 2018 as a response to measures like red flag laws — which permit authorities to revoke the gun rights of people deemed a danger to themselves or others — weapons bans and universal background checks.
Communities in other states such as Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky and Virginia have participated.
Lee told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday he wants to preserve the Second Amendment in Carroll County because of “everything that is going down in our nation.”
“This is going to be a test before too long, and this is another layer of protection that would make it harder just to come in and do something with our guns,” Lee said. “I feel like a lot of our rights are being taken away, and it needs to stop.”
He added that ammunition prices have doubled and said this is “because of the new administration in Washington.”
“You can’t find guns, and (the federal government is) talking about putting a tax on the guns,” he said. “I just see that coming in the future. I feel like the Second Amendment … our forefathers had it right when they added amendments, and now we have certain administrations wanting to come in and change things.”
Newsweek reported in October, before President Joe Biden was elected, that firearms sales hit record levels in 2020, using data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. At that time, firearms sales had risen 72% year-over-year compared to October 2019.
Ammunition sales also rose more significantly than gun sales, Newsweek reported, and manufacturers were reporting backlogs due to high demand and shortages of ammo dating back to March 2020.
President Biden’s administration plans to buy back “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines already in the nation’s communities, according to his website. Residents can either sell their firearms to the government or register them under the National Firearms Act.
Biden would also require background checks for all gun sales with very limited exceptions, such as gifts between close family members.
Lee told the newspaper he does support background checks.
Since January 2020, other county commissions across Georgia have declared their counties a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The Sanctuary Counties website, sanctuarycounties.com, lists the counties in the Peach State and the nation that have become a sanctuary in the past year.
Less than half of Georgia’s 159 counties as well as two cities have adopted Second Amendment Sanctuary or other pro-Second Amendment resolutions, according to the Sanctuary Counties website.
Habersham County was the first do so in January 2020, and Heard County also passed a similar resolution the following month. The most recent commission to declare their county a Second Amendment Sanctuary was in Towns County in northeastern Georgia this month.
Lee said other neighboring counties, such as Troup, Haralson and Coweta, have also declared themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary counties.
Haralson County unanimously passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on Feb. 4, 2020, according to the Sanctuary Counties website. It was presented by former District 3 Commissioner Adam Budde and was designed to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived to violate the Second Amendment.
