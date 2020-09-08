County and city schools are looking at integrating university-based financial technology (FinTech) curriculums in the future.
In late August, the University System of Georgia (USG) and the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) partnered in the incorporation of the Georgia FinTech Academy (GFTA) in high schools across the state.
Since the Fall of 2018, university students took part in the GFTA, a collaboration between Georgia’s fintech industry and the USG. The GFTA is a development initiative that offers students specialized educational experiences to enter the FinTech sector, regardless of their background or college.
“FinTech is a high-demand career field, and we are committed to preparing the state’s workforce to meet that demand,” said Tristan Denley, the University System of Georgia’s Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
According to the USG press release, the college courses are now available to students from Georgia’s 481 public high schools, allowing them to earn both college credit and the credentials valued by FinTech employers.
“The mission of our Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to respond nimbly and strategically to workforce needs so students have the best possible opportunities for a successful future,” said Richard Woods, the Georgia State School Superintendent. “This is a perfect example of a partnership that expands options for students while strengthening the local workforce in our state.”
Officials from both local school districts said they do not currently offer the additional pathway courses in their respective CTAE programs. But, both school systems plan to review the curriculum, survey student interest, study work-force alignment, and discuss with their business partners to determine if the courses are suitable for students.
“The news that GaDOE and USG have partnered to develop an articulation agreement shows that this is a strong employability option for students in the future,” said Anna Clifton, Carrollton City Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “Our goal is to ensure that students have opportunities for success beyond K-12.”
The high school FinTech program includes three courses modeled on those in the GFTA college degree program, and which explores new technologies in the financial industry, electronic and mobile payment systems, and coding financial applications.
Clifton noted that city schools’ CTAE program has several components of this pathway embedded in its business and coding course offerings.
The FinTech courses may be offered as a standard high school pathway or for dual high school and college credit. For college-level credit to be awarded by high school teachers, those teachers must meet the credentialing requirement of the higher education institution.
“The GFTA is the largest FinTech initiative in the U.S. higher education ecosystem, and now offering an on-ramp at the high school level makes this a first-of-its-kind initiative that can potentially inspire similar programs across the country to feed our growing industry’s workforce demand,” said West Richards, ATPC Executive Director.
Georgia is a global financial technology and payments hub, so much so it is home to America’s payments processing “Transaction Alley.” Seventy% of all U.S. financial transactions pass through Georgia companies each year, according to the release.
“The more students who know what FinTech is, only increases their opportunity to access one of the fastest-growing industries and have a great job opportunity where they can make a difference and change the world,” said Scott Meyerhoff, Chair Emeritus of FinTech Atlanta and former ATPC Chair.
