Carroll County’s public schools will receive a windfall of millions of dollars, courtesy of federal pandemic stimulus funds.
Carroll County schools expect an estimated $15 million in funds from the second federal COVID-19 stimulus bill that is colloquially called CARES 2.
Carrollton City schools anticipate some $4 million in cash from that same stimulus package that was passed in late 2020.
CARES 2 is a separate package from the CARES Act that was passed at the beginning of the pandemic and will accomplish the same goals as the first by giving more money to schools.
Georgia public schools are set to receive more than $1.7 billion in federal stimulus funds, the Georgia Department of Education announced. The $1.7 billion allocated under CARES 2 is nearly four times the $411 million in funding schools received through the original CARES Act, according to the GDOE.
The funds can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.
The Carrollton City schools have outlined areas they will be targeting the funds, including additional learning support for students who may have fallen behind during the challenges of the pandemic, mental health support for students, technology enhancements to support distance learning, various facility and equipment needs, and the re-institution of the pay advancement schedule for teachers that was suspended last year due to budget cuts.
But this is only one piece of financial news dropped last week. During Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address on Thursday, he outlined two more areas where funding could be made available.
Kemp recommended that the cuts to education in last year’s budget be restored to this year’s spending plan.
Education in 2020 was cut by approximately $950 million in the state of Georgia — almost half of the budget’s total reduction of $2.2 billion. This was largely due to the unanticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within Carroll County Schools, that cut represented a loss of $9 million in state funding that the governor has now recommended be put back.
This proposal, however, has not been finalized; it will be determined once the state legislature has completed its budget for the next fiscal year.
The last piece of funding news announced during the week was that Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods plan to provide a one-time, $1,000 bonus payment to every K-12 public-school teacher and school-level staff member in the state.
This has also not yet been finalized, but the bonuses were a priority outlined by both the governor and state superintendent.
This one-time bonus is not only for teachers, but for all state employees in the public school system, including school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, and all others employed by the state.
In Carroll County Schools, there are some employees who do not fall under the state formula and therefore might not be eligible for this bonus.
In response to this, Superintendent Scott Cowart announced on Thursday that he recommends that the district itself pay the bonuses so that all county employees will be receiving the $1,000 checks.
The state board of education will vote in February on the bonuses. Once that is approved, Cowart will approach the Carroll board with his recommendation to give bonuses from the CARES 2 funding to anyone who has fallen through those cracks.
“I thank the governor and the state superintendent for having the foresight to recognize what our people are going through every day because it is hard right now,” said Cowart.
On Monday, during a special called school board meeting, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus also presented to the board a recommendation to do the same.
The state board of education approved the budget recommendation to pay for $1,000 raises for those not covered by the state’s proposal. This would cost an estimated $35,000 to $40,000 for the district.
Additionally, the board approved further budget amendments that would allow employees to receive their “step raises” again, which were frozen due to pandemic caused budget restraints.
Within the city school system, a teacher will receive a raise depending on how long they have been teaching in the district.
While no cuts were made to salaries, teachers were unable to receive those raises until the BOE’s decision on Monday to reinstate them. Albertus said on Monday that these raises would be reinstated during the first of March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.