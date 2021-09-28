The Carroll County Board of Commissioners is partnering with the City of Carrollton on their 2021 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant Application.
The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program is a newly found grant program that will provides a dedicated funding mechanism to support parks and trails, protect and acquire lands critical to wildlife, as well as clean water and outdoor recreation across the state of Georgia.
The proposed joint park project will connect the Little Tallapoosa Park in Carroll County jurisdiction with Hobbs Farm Park in the City of Carrollton jurisdiction by creating a greenway park along the Little Tallapoosa River.
The budget for the proposed improvements will require a local match of approximately $732,250, which will be split equally between both the county and city governments.
Supporters of the plan say leveraging county funds with the city’s fund provides a unique opportunity to create a regionally focused conservation and recreation project.
The Georgia Outdoors Stewardship Program will provide an opportunity for both local governments to collaborate in the planning, execution, and funding to create a regional park for the entire west Georgia community.
In addition to the acquisition along the river corridor, a multi-use trail approximately of 19,500 linear feet (about 3.5 miles) in length will provide a passive recreational opportunity for users of both parks, while also protecting the water quality of the Little Tallapoosa River, Carrollton’s drinking water source, as well as a wildlife and pollinator habitat.
“Both local governments have a history of working together to build a better community,” said County Chairman Michelle Morgan. “We are proud to collaborate on strengthening both of our park systems with this request.”
