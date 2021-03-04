A town hall meeting hosted by the Carroll County commission chairman and city leaders from across the county on the upcoming SPLOST referendum will be held Monday.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse, 323 Newnan St. Residents who do not feel comfortable attending the meeting in person can stream the meeting live on Facebook. Those who do attend the meeting in person are encouraged to wear face coverings.
During this meeting, Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and city officials will provide information specific to past and proposed future projects funded by SPLOST. County voters will decide whether or not the current additional 1% sales tax on all county purchases continues for another six years in a March 16 referendum.
Early voting began on Feb. 22 at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St., and will continue through March 12. Starting Monday, voters can also cast their ballots early at the Powell Park Art Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both locations.
Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey recently said that 30% of the SPLOST revenue comes from non-residents. The revenue generated by the special purpose tax pays for maintaining the county’s roads and bridges, buildings and other capital projects without raising property taxes.
The SPLOST has been in existence since 1987 and is renewed every six years. The current SPLOST has been collected since 2013.
If the SPLOST is renewed, county officials anticipate collecting $119 million over the next six years, revenue which will be divided among the county and her cities for their proposed projects.
The county has $73.6 million in projects planned with this revenue, while the cities each have their own proposed projects. Carrollton has $26.3 million in proposed projects, including a replacement fire station on Central High Road.
Villa Rica expects $9 million over the term of the SPLOST, the majority of which is earmarked for road projects. Meanwhile, Temple city officials anticipate collecting $4.5 million in SPLOST revenue. Among their projects is the Temple museum adjacent to Temple High School and renovations to the Temple Senior Center.
Bowdon officials have $2.2 million in projects planned in several categories ranging from roads and bridges to historic preservation.
Mount Zion leaders are anticipating $1.8 million, which will be used for six project categories: roads, police, water, recreation, economic development, city administration and police. Whitesburg anticipates spending $630,700 in SPLOST revenue.
