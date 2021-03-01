Carroll County is preparing a resting place for about 30 sets of cremated human remains that have been unclaimed by any relative.
The ashes, known as “cremains,” will be interred in a columbarium – a structure for human ashes – that will be set up at the Alms House Cemetery, which is the county’s pauper’s field. The structure is to be built by county crews and inmate labor and is expected to be open sometime in the spring, according to Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock.
Caring for the bodies of those people whose families cannot pay for a traditional funeral service is one of the grimmer duties of county government. When someone dies who has no living relation – or whose families take no interest in the disposition of the body – the duty is grimmer still.
In most cases, Hancock said, it is funeral homes or cremation services that are left in charge of the cremains. State law requires those businesses to turn over the cremains to the coroner’s office, which is to then hold onto them in case a family member, at some future date, contacts the office to claim them.
However, Hancock said, this has never happened in all the years he has been involved in such matters.
One alternative for coroners would be to inter the remains in the ground, but that would mean families going through a legal hurdle of disinterring the cremains. That is why Hancock hit upon the idea of building a columbarium at the pauper’s field so that the ashes can be safely stored and more easily retrieved should the need ever arise.
The columbarium will consist of an existing outbuilding the county already owns that will be repainted and refurbished. This will be placed on a concrete slab that will be poured at the Alms House Cemetery, which is located on Horsley Mill Road, next to the county school’s transportation office.
Hancock said there are various reasons why the coroner’s office would come into possession of cremains.
“I've had landlords come to me and say my tenant moved out and they left mom or dad behind,” Hancock said, “and they’ve brought them to me because they said they had tried reaching (the former tenant) and they won't respond.
"And then some families just do not want the ashes back. They just handle the disposition of the body to that point. And then they leave them with a funeral home and never come back for them.”
There are others who die without any family or relative, and so there is no one to claim the body. It is for such purposes that county cemeteries, or pauper’s fields – sometimes called potter’s fields – are established.
The term potter’s field is from the New Testament, found in Matthew and the story of Judas Iscariot. It is said that when Judas returned the 30 pieces of silver paid him for the betrayal of Jesus, the Temple priests – whose responsibility it was to bury strangers who died in Jerusalem – used the money to buy a clay-filled piece of land from a potter for that purpose.
The idea of a civic responsibility to provide burials for the poor continued across the ages and became one of the missions of churches and religious organizations.
In Carroll County, such groups in the early 20th century created the County Alms House, sometimes called the County Poor Farm. It was there that those with no other means were given a place to live and farm. Eventually, according to the Carroll County Genealogical Quarterly, the farm disappeared, and the Alms House became a group home for elderly people who were indigent, or whose families could not provide for them.
When residents of the Alms House died, they were sometimes buried in a cemetery its founders established some 800 feet to the west, on property near the county school bus barn and the Carroll County Prison.
The cemetery is an empty plot of land on which there are rows of concrete slabs, most of which are unmarked. County officials have said there is no way of telling how many interments have taken place in the cemetery over the years. Hancock said that it is rare, perhaps only once every two years.
Most of the indigent are cremated since that is a less expensive means of disposal than burial. The county pays the small expense of the funeral homes that handle such cases. Hancock said those bodies entrusted to the county’s care are treated with dignity, including being given a funeral service.
Hancock said there will be a dedication service when the new columbarium is completed and is on site.
