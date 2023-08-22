Members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night during its regularly scheduled monthly work session to lower the school system’s 2023 millage rate from 17.5 mills to 17.0 mills.

The drop of one-half mill marks the second time in as many years and fifth reduction initiated by the board since 2011 when the rate was at 19.6 mills. According to a news release issued by the school system Tuesday morning, the half-mill decrease will save the average homeowner approximately $58 per year.