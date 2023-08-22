Members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night during its regularly scheduled monthly work session to lower the school system’s 2023 millage rate from 17.5 mills to 17.0 mills.
The drop of one-half mill marks the second time in as many years and fifth reduction initiated by the board since 2011 when the rate was at 19.6 mills. According to a news release issued by the school system Tuesday morning, the half-mill decrease will save the average homeowner approximately $58 per year.
“We are pleased to be able to lower the millage rate again this year,” board chairman Bryant Turner said. “Property owners across the county are dealing with new assessments, and this rate decreases the burden on local taxpayers while supporting the needs of children in our community.”
“It is important for taxpayers to know that the state reduces the funding to Carroll County Schools when the tax digest increases, so we will be seeing a decrease in state funding over the next two years,” Turner said. “The state will also reduce our funding because we voted to lower the millage rate. That’s just the way the system works. Taking these factors into consideration is what led us to this rollback rate.”
Board Vice Chair Sandra Morris said in a phone conversation Tuesday morning with the Times-Georgian that she fully appreciates the plight of taxpayers.
“Please understand that we are trying to make an attempt to help as much as we can,” she said.
However, she added that is somewhat anxious about lowering the millage rate, even if it is only a half-mill.
“But at the same time,” she added, “we also have to balance those concerns with our responsibility to meet the needs of our students, teachers and staff and prepare for prepare for the growth system-wide, particularly in the Villa Rica and Temple area that are seeing large increases in student numbers.”
“It’s a real balancing act,” she noted.
Prior to the vote, Board Chairman Turner asked if there was anyone present who wished to address the board. Three citizens echoed similar comments in saying that the continued rise of costs for virtually all goods and services continues to push many citizens into financial hardships.
In other business conducted at Monday’s work session, Superintendent Scott Cowart told board members that the beginning of the 2023-2024 school term had gone well.
School system financial highlights noted by Assistant Superintendent Delene Wolfe showed the following:
General Fund
- $2.0 million total revenues
- $3.0 million total expenditures
- $26.9 million fund balance after adjustments
- $2.1 million encumbrances
SPLOST V
- $3.2 million estimated balance for scheduled projects
SPLOST VI
- $1.7 million SPLOST receipts (5.5% decrease)
- $2.8 million estimated balance for scheduled projects
{div}{div class=”floatWrap”}{div class=”removeFormat”}CONSTRUCTION UPDATES{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones provided the following regarding facility co on on-going construction projects throughout the district:{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Temple Middle — Contractors have completed the roof insulation as well as the exterior CMU (Concrete Masonry Unit) and will begin laying brick on the addition this week. On the interior, the CMU and door frames have been set. This week they will begin prepping the interior walls for paint. This project is being funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds. Ithica Elementary — Contractors have completed this project and are now working off of a punch list prior to closing the project out. This is a SPLOST V Project. Central Elementary — The flooring in the cafeteria has been completed and the new furniture and tables should be on site in September. On the three-classroom addition, the wall hung HVAC Units have been installed, walls are being painted and ceiling grids will go in next week. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars. Sand Hill Elementary — The additional three car-rider lanes have been installed up to an existing pole on Sandhill Lane. Once Comcast relocates an existing line, the county will complete the three lanes down to the main entrance to the school.{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} PROJECTS PLANNING STAGES FOR 2023-2024{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Jones noted the following updates on projects currently scheduled for the fall of this year:{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Operations Center — Southern A&E and Georgia & West are currently working on the plans for the Transportation Facility and office space, as well as the easement for access to Highway 61. Bay Springs Classroom Addition and Multi-purpose Building — The district held the Check-Set Meeting with Southern Architects and Engineers on August 8 and Final Drawings were submitted to the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE) for approval last week. Bids are scheduled for October with Board approval scheduled for the October Board Meeting. Central High Classroom and Cafeteria Addition — The Check-Set Meeting was completed on August 16, and Final Drawings will be submitted to the DOE for approval this week. Bids are due in October and will be presented to the Board for approval at the October Board Meeting. Villa Rica High Classroom and Cafeteria Addition — Final Drawings for the four-classroom addition, two classroom addition at the North CCA, and the addition to the cafeteria are scheduled to be submitted to the DOE for approval in September. Bids will be submitted in October, and the Board will be asked to approve the contractor for this project at the Board Meeting in October.{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}CONSENT AGENDA FOR AUG. 24 MEETING{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}The following items were approved for placement on the consent agenda for Thursday night’s regular meeting for August at 6:30 p.m.{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Memorandum of Understanding with West Georgia Technical College{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}In other business during the work session Monday, it was noted that West Georgia Technical College has requested to continue to place early childcare education interns in Carroll County Elementary Schools for practicum experience, a cooperative arrangement that is mutually beneficial for both entities. {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Property at 801 Newnan Road{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}{span}When the Carroll County School System purchased the property located at 801 Old Newnan Road in August of 2018, the District assumed responsibility of a lease for office space through August of 2023 with the lessee given the option for automatic renewal at the end of the lease term. The District has renegotiated the lease for five years (August ,2028) rather than seven with the option for Edward Jones to be released from the contract earlier provided that they are able to find suitable office space. The new lease agreement was attached for the Board review and approval.{/span}{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}{p class=”p1”}The term of the Lease shall be extended for an additional period of Five (5) years commencing on September 1, 2023 and expiring on August 31, 2028. The base rent of $1,575 per month is noted in the agreement.{p class=”p1”}Edward Jones is a wealth management/financial advisement company with offices throughout the United States and Canada.{p class=”p4”} Fundraising and Field Trip Requests{p class=”p4”}Also on the consent agenda for approval Thursday night are 25 field trip requests and 11 fundraising requests{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}Carroll County Schools is the 22nd largest school district in Georgia, serving over 16,000 students at 23 campuses, and is the third fastest growing among large school districts in the state. Carroll County Schools is a leader in STEM education, with 14 schools certified by the National Institute for STEM Education. Carroll County Schools empowers students to graduate ready to be enrolled, enlisted or employed and engaged in the community where they live.{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}{div}{div class=”floatWrap”}{div class=”removeFormat”}{span}Noted for planned review and discussion at September board meeting on Sept. 18 are recommended changes to “Policy JGCD:Medication” based on updated information from the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA). It was noted that a redline version is attached in eBoard. In order to allow time for public input, the recommendation was made to place the item on the Board’s September agenda.{/span}{/div}{div class=”removeFormat”} {/div}{div class=”removeFormat”}{span}To obtain more information regarding meetings and pertinent information on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, go to the system’s website at carrollcountyschools.com. Click on the eBoard selection which will provide access to an array of information on meetings, planning, policies, communications and documents.{/span}{/div}{span} {/span}{/div}{/div}{div} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
