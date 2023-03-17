An update on options of moving forward in regard to negotiations related to the Carroll County Schools System's participation in the City of Villa Rica's Tax Allocation District highlighted Thursday night's regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education.
Board members were recently provided findings and opinions that had been developed by an attorney whose has experience and expertise involving legal and tax matters between entities such as city governments and school systems. District 1 Board Representative Dr. Bernice Brooks and Kerry Miller of District 3, both of Villa Rica, joined Superintendent Scott Cowart in representing the school system at the meeting.
It was also noted that conversations have been held with representatives of other school districts who have been involved in similar situations involving the creation of tax allocation districts.
With more detailed information in hand that has been studied and evaluated by each board member, a motion was unanimously approved that would direct Cowart and Board Chairman Bryant Turner to meet with City of Villa Rica officials in an attempt to negotiate an agreement.
"I think we have several options to reach, not necessarily a compromise, but common ground," Turner said.
"We have been discussing this subject for approximately two years now, so we think it's time to come to a negotiated agreement and move forward," he said.
It is hoped that a report and possibly a recommendation can be presented to the board at its next regularly scheduled meeting and, at which time, a vote on the matter could possibly be taken.
Other items on Thursday's agenda included:
School System Wireless Network
It was noted that during the 2016 fiscal year, Carroll County Schools entered a wireless network project using Cisco to provide a new wireless controller and access points in every instructional area in the district. To fund the project, the federal government provided $1.4 million in ERate Funds, and the system's Technology Department was able to obtain a grant to cover the remainder of the cost.
The wireless controller and access points become "End of Life" in September 2023, and the Technology Department recently put out to bid a new wireless network replacement and selected Byteworks for the ERate Wireless Project which will provide the equipment and installation. The contract also includes licensing support for the next 5 years. The total cost of the project is $1,733,897.45 and ERate Federal Funds will cover 80% of this cost ($1,387,117.96).
The district requested that the Board approve Byteworks as the school system's wireless network installer and approve its local education agency match of $346,779.49 to cover the cost of the equipment, installation and a 5-year license. The request was approved.
Cowart's Superintendent's Report provided board members with the following information regarding school and student accomplishments:
State Technology Competition
The Georgia State Technology Competition, a statewide technology competition where students in grades 3-12 compete in a variety of technology categories, saw 9 individuals/teams comprised of Carroll County students place at the state competition which awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place participants.
Georgia Athletics Coaches Association (GACA) State Weightlifting Championships
Bowdon High and Central High brought home state titles from the GACA's State Weightlifting Championship. Central High won the Class AAAA State Championship, and Bowdon High claimed its fourth consecutive Class A state crown.
Dacey Jackson, a 7th grade student at Bay Springs Middle School, won first place in the state for Division 4 of the Georgia Association of Pupil Transportation's "2023 School Bus Safety Poster Contest."
Advanced Placement Honor Schools
Four Carroll County high schools were named "Advanced Placement Honor Schools" by State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education. Honored schools included Bowdon High which was named an AP Challenge School, Central High as an AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School, Temple High as an AP Challenge School and AP Expansion School, and Villa Rica High as an AP STEM School.
Temple Elementary School earns STEM Certification
Temple Elementary School recently received its District STEM Certification. TES has now joined an elite group of certified STEM campuses in Carroll County that have earned this prestigious recognition for implementing 21st-century learning and STEM strategies that transform school culture and maximize student achievement.
Villa Rica Middle School GLISI
The Villa Rica Middle School leadership team has successfully completed the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI) base camp and leadership summit with other education leaders across the state of Georgia. The training and coaching experience is designed to grow school teams to advance improvement goals.
Ithica Elementary Wins Reading Contest
Students from Ithica Elementary recently finished as the top team in the State Tomes Reading Competition.
Carroll County Band Large Group Performance Evaluations
All Carroll County Middle and High School bands are performing in the District LGPE this week at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
March 17- Central Middle School National STEM Certification Celebration
March 28 -Temple Middle School National STEM Certification Celebration
April 11- Villa Rica High School National STEM Certification Celebration
April 12- Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon
April 17- Board Work Session
April 20- Board Monthly Meeting
April 21- CCA Board of Directors Meeting
April 25- Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Panel Breakfast
