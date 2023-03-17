An update on options of moving forward in regard to negotiations related to the Carroll County Schools System's participation in the City of Villa Rica's Tax Allocation District highlighted Thursday night's regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education.

Board members were recently provided findings and opinions that had been developed by an attorney whose has experience and expertise involving legal and tax matters between entities such as city governments and school systems. District 1 Board Representative Dr. Bernice Brooks and Kerry Miller of District 3, both of Villa Rica, joined Superintendent Scott Cowart in representing the school system at the meeting.

