An update on recent discussions and negotiations by Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart and Board of Education Chairman Bryant Turner with members of the Villa Rica City Council regarding the city's proposed Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) was the focal point of a called noon meeting held by board members Wednesday.
The Wednesday meeting was held for members to hear the most recent update on discussions prior to Monday's regularly scheduled work session at 5:30 p.m.
A joint review committee that would include three representatives each from the Villa Rica City Council and the Carroll County BOE and one representative from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners has been proposed.
Chairman Turner noted that conversations have been ongoing for the past several weeks. He said that the goal is to have a draft of a negotiated Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the two government entities presented to the board for consideration at the Monday work session.
"Our biggest negotiating point has been for us (Board of Education) to be a part of the joint review committee which would allow us to have a voice concerning future growth growth and the County to have a seat at the table on these matters," Turner explained.
Although the county school board would have no actual power as far as he City of Villa Rica's TAD is concerned, the review committee provides an avenue in which recommendations by the school board can be conveyed.
"Our meetings have been very positive with the mayor (Gil McDougal), city manager (Tom Barber), and deputy city manager (Sarah Andrews)," Turner added, "and I would consider the face-to-face meetings to have been very fruitful."
He noted that he believes the City of Villa Rica and the Carroll County Board of Education have a great relationship.
Superintendent Scott Cowart added, "The leadership in Villa Rica wants the city to be the best community it can be, and agree that having the best school system possible is a big part of that, I believe."
The City of Villa Rica will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday to hold their own discussions on the TAD agreement talks.
