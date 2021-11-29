The Carroll County Board of Education on Monday discussed drafting master plans to combat the influx of growth as new housing developments are underway in the City of Villa Rica.
“All of this is a draft start,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent. “With the growth we are seeing, it’s an absolute need.”
By the end of a five-year period, the City of Villa Rica projects a population growth of 30,775, which will directly impact the Carroll County School System.
There are currently 36 housing projects in the five-year forecast, however, Chris Montesinos, deputy director of community development, told the Times-Georgian last Tuesday that some of those projects may not happen.
“Because of all the different factors we are seeing in our community relative to potential growth, we felt like we needed more dedicated time to be able to interact with some of this data and information,” said Cowart.
As the meeting progressed, Cowart reiterated to the board that the main focus of Monday’s meeting was to allow the board to plan for the growth in advance, accordingly.
“This is just planning and nothing more,” said Cowart. “So today’s conversation is really about long ways planning.
“As we look at the next five years and then the five years after that, its to how might this growth impact us, what decisions will we need to make, and what variables may come into play when we look at different pieces that we are faced with.”
The first element to be discussed during the meeting was projection growth. Steve Sammons, enrollment specialist, provided each board member with data relating to the district’s enrollment history as well as district enrollment projections.
And based off the projections, the Villa Rica cluster will be impacted the most, with a projected increase of approximately 1,100 incoming students.
In order to combat the increase of students, James Wilson, chief executive officer for education planners, presented the board with ideas of attendance lines, which refers to the geographic extent served by a local school for the purpose of student assignments at schools.
But, to effectively utilize attendance lines, Wilson told the board they would have to know where the growth is, where the building permits are, where district lines may need to move, and if students could be moved, where would they go.
“We have to be very thoughtful with our decisions on what we should do because it will put a totally different dynamic on what we currently have going on,” said Cowart.
