Naming of the basketball court at Bowdon High School in honor of longtime Red Devils coach Dennis Phagan and recognition of several current students and teachers in the Carroll County schools were among agenda items covered by the Carroll County Board of Eduction at its March meeting held on Thursday night.
Phagan, head coach of the Bowdon Red Devil girl’s basketball team from 1974 to 1994, took his teams to 11 state tournaments, winning the title in 1978 after finishing second in 1977. He also later served as principal of BHS and director of transportation for the school system.
In other announcements, Superintendent Scott Coward told board members that the State of Georgia is sending $125 to each kindergarten through 12th grade teacher and paraprofessional via the Governor’s Classroom Teacher GrantProgram. Funding may be used for classroom supplies and will be sent to each employee via ClassWallet.
The Board also took time at its Thursday night meeting to pay special recognition to several teachers, students, and teams:
- Shellie Morris, school nutrition manager at Bowdon Middle School received the school system’s “24Strong Award” for March
- Jana Forrester, health and physical education teacher at Providence Elementary, Georgia recipient of he National Education Association Foundation’s Award for Teaching Excellence
- Addison Orr, student at College and Career Academy and Villa High School, state winner of the Job Application Competiton for Future Georgia educators
- Presley Tullis and Misty King, College and Career Academy North students won first place awards at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Region 4 STAR event.
- Meghan Johnson (Bay Springs Middle), Renee Cole (Bowdon Middle), Monica Smith (Central High), and Gretta Harris (Glanton-Hindsman Elementary)- named to the Georgia Department of Education English/Language Arts Advisory Committee)
- Bowdon High School and Villa Rica High School won state weightlifting championships in Class A and Class AAAAA, respectively, each for the second consecutive year
- Central High School and Villa Rica High School won region literary championships in Region 6AAAAA and Region 7AAAA, respectively.
Also, recognition was made to:
Colson Hoffman (Central High)- won second place in AAAA State Wrestling Championship
Coach Kenny Edwards (Central High)- Region 7AAAA Basketball Region Champions
Coach Tyler Wright (Mt. Zion High)- won first ever region Region 6A girls basketball title
Kolton Drummond (Bowdon High)- 2022 MLK Coalition Student Achievement Award
Jackson Burns (Central High)- $1,000 National BETA Scholarship
Laura Edwards (Bowdon High Teacher)- College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award
Other special mention was made to:
2022 High School Creative Award Winners
Carina Solis (Villa Rica High)- Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club Special Recognition Award
Alaina Carey (Central High)- 1st Place Poetry
Kai McMichael (Central High)- 1st Place Short Story
Diana Espinoza (Villa Rica High)- 2nd Place Short Story
2021-22 School Bus Safety Poster Contest Winners
Ting Zhu (Central Elementary)- District Division 1 Winner
Madelyn Foster (Central Elementary)- District Division 2 Winner
Kennedy Powers (Temple Middle)- District Division 3 Winner
2022 Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase Awards
Jacey Singleton (Temple High)- 1st Place Art
Olivia Vande Kerkoff (Central High)- 2nd Place Art
Owen Haynes (Villa Rica High)- 2nd Place Music
Additionally noted was that nine students from county high school bands were chosen to play in the Georgia Music Educators All-State Band last month in Athens.
Completing the meeting agenda, Cowart noted dates for several upcoming meetings and events:
Called Board Meeting (budget updates/personnel recommendations)- March 30
Spring Break- April 4-8
Chamber of Commerce Membership Breakfast- April 12
Board Work Session- April 18
Regular Board Meeting- April 21
“Yes, I Can” Ceremony- May 3 (recognition of students with special needs)
